DP Eurasia NV - master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia - Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV reports acceptances from shareholders representing 76% of DP Eurasia shares. Accordingly, the listing of DP Eurasia shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and the trading of DP Eurasia Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market is to be cancelled. This will take effect on February 27. Jubilant Foodworks urges remaining shareholders to accept increased bid. Earlier January, DP Eurasia received a final takeover offer from Jubilant worth GBP161 million 110 pence per share.
Current stock price: 110 pence
12-month change: up 98%
