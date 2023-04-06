DP Eurasia to promote independent non-executive director to chair

(Alliance News) - DP Eurasia NV on Thursday said it appointed Independent Non-Executive Director Ahmet Fadil Ashaboglu as chair, effective following shareholder approval at the company's annual general meeting in June.

The franchisee of Domino's Pizza Inc in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia said Ashaboglu was appointed to the board in September and will replace outgoing Chair Peter Williams, who dediced not to stand for re-election after six years in the role.

Ashaboglu previously served as chief financial officer at Koc Holding AS from 2006 to 2022 and is currently a board director at six other companies, DP Eurasia said.

It added it is continuing to look to strengthen its board with an additional independent non-executive director, as Ashaboglu will be vacating this role upon becoming chair. This to ensure it has the "best skills, experience and capabilities, as well as complying with best practice corporate governance", DP Eurasia said.

"I am very pleased that Ahmet accepted the position as chairman. He has already made a significant contribution to the board since his appointment in September 2022 and I have no doubt that he will be a very capable chairman," said outgoing Chair Williams.

Ashaboglu added: "Since joining in September, I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the business. I have been impressed with the resilience of its performance through significant inflationary challenges in the Turkish economy.

"I firmly believe that we have an opportunity to drive sustainable and profitable growth and create an exciting future for the benefit of our people, our franchisees and our shareholders, as well as the customers and communities we are privileged to serve."

Shares in DP Eurasia were flat at 38.40 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

