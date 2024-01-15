DP Eurasia NV - master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia - Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV extends deadline for acceptance of bid for shares it does not already own in DP Eurasia to January 31. On November 28, Jubilant launched a 85 pence per share offer for DP Eurasia which it raised to 95p per share in December.

DP Eurasia said in December it remained unanimous in not recommending the revised offer, urging minority shareholders to take no action. Jubilant Foodworks already holds the master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza to develop and operate its stores across India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. As of December 18, Jubilant Foodworks also owns 80.1 million DP Eurasia shares, representing around 54.7% of DP Eurasia's issued and outstanding share capital.

Current stock price: 95.50 pence, down 2.6% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 61%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.