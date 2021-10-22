DP Poland : Interim Results 2021 10/22/2021 | 02:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement. DP Poland plc ("DP Poland" or the "Group") Interim Results, Trading Update and Investor Presentation DP Poland, the operator of pizza stores and restaurants across Poland, announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Extracts from the Group's Interim Report are included at the end of this announcement. Financial Highlights Like for like System Sales in H1 increased by 0.1% year on year to £14.6m (being H1 2021 and H1 2020 on a consolidated basis)

Like for like decrease of 1.6% in Q1 Like for like increase of 9.3% in Q2 Like for like increase of 0.7% in Q3 EBITDA decreased by 107,5% to a loss of £14k

Cash at bank of £1.4m as at 30 June 2021 (£0.3m as at 30 June 2020) Operational Highlights The integration with Dominium was completed in July 2021

A new integrated website was launched, followed by launch of the Android and iOS app

Commissaries have been expanded and currently supply the entire network

The new menu, featuring best-selling items, was introduced as of the integration date Unaudited Pro Forma Information The Group sets out below unaudited, consolidated pro forma financial information for illustrative purposes only, to provide information about how the acquisition of Dominium S.A., which completed on 8 January 2021, has affected the trading results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2021. £'000 H1 2020 H1 2021 % change System Sales 14,507 14,576 0.1% Revenue 13,687 13,813 0.9% EBITDA* 189 - 14 -107.5% margin % 1.4% -0.1% Loss for the period - 2,928 - 1,904 34,9% Trading Update and Investor Presentation DP Poland also provides an unaudited trading update for the 9 month period to 30 September 2021 ("YTD21") and an insight into trading for the start of October 2021. During H1, the Group still had two brands predominantly operating in parallel which limited operating benefits and higher costs as a result of largely separate marketing efforts. In addition, inefficiencies remained from overlapping delivery areas with the two brands still delivering in parallel. Key takeaways from the change in sales mix: Proves loyalty of customers, as customers are migrating from delivery to dine-in and back, depending on the circumstances

dine-in and back, depending on the circumstances Dine-in is in principle more profitable than delivery, due to lack of the delivery cost

is in principle more profitable than delivery, due to lack of the delivery cost The business is heading towards COVID-19 neutrality, as customers switch from dine-in to delivery during lockdown periods and vice versa (from delivery to dine-in) as restrictions were eased PLNm 9m2019 9m2020 9m2021 % change vs. % change vs. 2019 2020 System Sales 124.0 118.0 117.9 -5% 0% LFL System 115.9 114.5 116.9 1% 2% Sales Dine-in 42.3 29.5 27.2 -36% -8% Delivery 73.5 85.0 89.8 22% 6% Non-LFL 8.1 3.5 0.9 -89% -73% System Sales PLNm 3Q2019 3Q2020 3Q2021 % change vs. % change vs. 2019 2020 System Sales 41.7 41.4 41.6 0% 0% LFL System 39.8 41.2 41.1 3% 0% Sales Dine-in 16.7 12.9 14.5 -13% 13% Delivery 23.2 28.3 26.6 15% -6% Non-LFL 1.8 0.3 0.5 -75% 58% System Sales The Group has started to see a positive trend in the Group's EBITDA performance as the group adjusts following completion of the integration and a period of substantial one-off integration costs and operating efficiencies incurred over January to July 2021. Integration synergies extracted over time: There is some lead time of restructuring efforts, since the cost benefits can materialize only after the passing of contractual notice periods

The conversion of Dominium restaurants was spread over three months

Furthermore, after the integration was completed, some synergies have been materializing over a period of time. There is a learning curve for customers as well as the Group itself, as it adjusts to new operational processes Sales mix affects the margin: Dine-in business was loss making during lockdown periods as a result of the restaurants being closed (with February to April 2021 being a period of tighter lockdown in Poland than in many other countries) Q2 2021 started to see a gradual softening of COVID-19 measures: Dine-in restrictions gradually eased starting from mid-May

restrictions gradually eased starting from mid-May No state support for mid-sized businesses in 2021 Following completion of the integration in July 2021, Q3 proved to be a period of learning and adjustment. Some of the customers visiting Dominium website, while being redirected to the Domino's website, were confused by the new look and menu and did not progress to order. This has been addressed in September with the introduction of a special promotion for migrating Dominium customers

The poorest performing menu items from both brands have been discontinued to simplify the combined menu. This may temporarily impact the sales performance, as customers of the discontinued items need to find their new favorite items

Delivery times may have increased in the initial months, as the delivery areas for individual stores were redesigned. Stores had to adjust to the revised delivery volumes, while the drivers to their new delivery areas Trading performance for the first 17 days of October has been strong showing double digit growth compared to 2020 as well as 2019: 1.2% LFL dine-in growth compared to 2019 pre-COVID-19 performance

dine-in growth compared to 2019 pre-COVID-19 performance 41% LFL delivery growth compared to 2019 pre-COVID-19 performance

pre-COVID-19 performance 39.4% LFL dine-in growth compared to 2020's pandemic-ridden results

dine-in growth compared to 2020's pandemic-ridden results 5.5% LFL delivery growth compared to 2020's pandemic-ridden results The Directors believe that the improving performance in October is predominantly a result of students returning to schools and universities, marketing campaigns launched in Warsaw, the Group's strong e-commerce platform and tailored marketing activity, new online application launched and a boost in site visits and conversion. The Directors further believe that continued LFL revenue growth will be driven by an improved market backdrop as customers return to cites and dine-in, a better value proposition to customers as a result of faster delivery times and convenience and through the Group's further enhancement of digital marketing. In addition, the Group expects to be cash generative during Q4 2021. A presentation has been published in relation to the Group's unaudited trading update for the YTD21. The presentation will be made available on the Company's website at www.dppoland.com. Enquiries: DP Poland PLC +44 (0) 20 3393 6954 Nick Donaldson, Non-Executive Chairman / Piotr Dzierzek, CEO Singer Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 - NOMAD and Broker Shaun Dobson / Will Goode / Amanda Gray Notes for editors About DP Poland plc DP Poland, through its wholly owned subsidiary DP Polska S.A., has the exclusive right to develop, operate and sub- franchise Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. Following its acquisition of Dominium S.A., which constituted a reverse takeover under the AIM Rules for Companies, the group now operates over 100 stores and restaurants across a number of cities and towns in Poland. Chief Executive's Review Group performance On January 8, 2021 the acquisition of Dominium S.A. by DPP was formally completed. Consequently, the interim results for the six month period ending 30 June 2021 are the first results relating to the Enlarged Group. The first half of the year was a challenging period, both internally, as a result of the integration of the two businesses, and externally due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and an increase in the average cost of raw ingredients towards the end of H1. I am pleased with management's navigation through the period and, while the financial results are reflective of the challenges we have faced, I am happy report that we have achieved our desired outcome - an integrated business well placed for profitable growth trajectory. Store performance System Sales in the H1 2021 period increased by 0.1% year on year to £14.6m. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak early in the year and the consequent lockdown in Poland, like-for-like System Sales in the first half of the year decreased by 1.6% compared to the prior period. However, we recovered quickly from the initial lockdown, achieving positive like-for-like sales in Q2 and better like-for-like sales in Q3. System Sales growth continues in October to date. Like-for-like System Sales growth per quarter were as follows: Q1 -1.6% Q2 +9.3% Q3 +0.7% We are delighted to observe strong performance in a number of cities, notwithstanding the COVID-19 impact, with double digit revenue growth. However, commercial areas such as shopping malls have remained quiet following the COVID-19 lockdown earlier in the year, and this has been reflected in the performance of stores in these areas, such as Warsaw. We have begun to see recovery during October, due to the start of the academic year. Marketing and product innovation Our focus following the merger was to identify synergies and drive maximum value through the integration of two marketing departments. We have implemented a Digital Experience Platform for sustainable growth and industry leadership, launching our new DPP website and an Android/iOS app, operated by Dominium S.A.. This will become the ultimate app for both companies. We have merged many marketing functions and areas, including Google Analytics and Google Ads. We have also overcome many challenges, including GDPR. In the summer of 2021, we introduced a new menu in all stores, which includes a selection of bestsellers from Domino's and Dominium to provide the best customer experience. Our stores are now fully integrated with the website, Android and iOS as well as with the central data warehouse, leveraging the opportunity to take Big Data-driven decisions, applying descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics. As a result, we have been designing and testing customer segmentation models to drive marketing activities, developing and testing channel strategies to increase the effectiveness of sales channels, including food aggregators. We have also been optimising promotional activities, using personalised information to tailor promotions, and applying Marketing Automation - using the embedded functionality of the new Digital Experience Platform. Food aggregators Aggregators are 'search engines' for food and we want to be visible in those search engines. Our interaction with the food aggregators Pyszne.pl (takeaway.com), Glovo and UberEats has been positive. We have improved our business terms with aggregators and have merged the accounts of DP Polska S.A. and Dominium S.A. Our objective is to generate incremental orders with a higher average spend; we are broadly satisfied with the early results. Integration completion Despite the effects of COVID-19 throughout 2021, we have successfully integrated with Dominium S.A.. The integration plan ran smoothly in the following areas: Operations We have adapted the technical equipment of Dominium stores to the requirements of DPI. We have developed food safety procedures and trained staff. In regions where both brands are present, we have optimised our delivery strategy. Consequently, we have the largest network of pizzerias in areas such as: Warsaw, Wrocław, Kraków, and Silesia. Franchise At the time of the preliminary analysis of the two companies which took place before the merger, we decided to buy-out the sub-franchise stores which overlapped with corporate stores, in terms of their delivery zones. As a result, we took over 7 stores from franchisees at the end of last year. This year, we have taken over another 10 stores. We currently cooperate with 4 sub-franchisees, who operate 8 stores in total. Our primary focus for the coming months is on improving the performance of all franchised stores. Once the stores reach satisfactory KPIs, we will offer some of the locations to existing or new sub-franchisees. Commissaries Commissaries in DPP were expanded to a larger scale than before the transaction, and both commissaries can now work at the capacity for which they were built. The Commissary will now form a separate business unit, which buys ingredients from third party suppliers, and sells to all stores, at market prices. This approach helps us to better assess the Commissary's contribution to profitability and to better manage its performance. We have concluded that it is economical to outsource logistics to an external company, Berto. HQ integration We have successfully integrated both teams using the best talent from both organisations. We had to unify the remuneration policy, which resulted in a small number of staff in headquarters leaving the organisation over the last 6 months. However, we believe we now have a stable and dedicated team. We have terminated the lease of the DPP headquarters and moved staff to the Dominium head office, which has decreased rental and other operative costs. Our initial plans assumed full integration at the beginning of March this year. However, due to complex technical issues with the integration of the PULSE system, which completed in June, we reached full integration in July. Our vision is to make Domino's Pizza Poland the largest and most efficiently-run pizza operator in Poland and to emulate the success of major Domino's Pizza franchises across the globe, delivering attractive returns to our shareholders and the best-in-class value for our customers. Enquiries: DP Poland PLC +44 (0) 20 3393 6954 Nick Donaldson, Non-Executive Chairman / Piotr Dzierżek, CEO N+1 Singer +44 (0) 20 7496 3000- NOMAD and Broker Shaun Dobson / George Tzimas Notes to editors: DP Poland, through its wholly owned subsidiary DP Polska S.A. and Dominium S.A., has the exclusive right to develop, operate and sub-franchise Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

