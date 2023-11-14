(Alliance News) - DP Poland PLC on Tuesday said sales in Croatia and Poland rose, touting its business transformation.

DP Poland is the London-based operator of Domino's pizza stores and restaurants in Poland and Croatia.

DP Poland shares rose 19% to 9.50 pence each on Tuesday afternoon in London.

Like-for-like system sales in Poland rose 14% in the third quarter year-on-year, and 35% in October to a new monthly record. In Croatia, total system sales climbed 30% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, boosted by new store openings in the prior year.

Chief Executive Officer Nils Gornall said: "We are seeing the benefits of our focus to build a high volume mentality business; delivering a compelling value proposition for our customers based on fantastic quality pizza delivered quickly."

He added that the Croatian business also continues to trade well, with the most recently opened store already surpassing initial sales expectations.

"It's fantastic to see the business begin to capitalise on the potential of the markets we operate in, but this is only the beginning, and we expect performance to continue improving," CEO Gornall said.

