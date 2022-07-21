D-Wave Systems Inc. and DPCM Capital, Inc. Highlight Unique Bonus Pool Structure, Offering Novel Economics of Up to a 31% Discount for Stockholders

Bonus Pool of Up To 5 Million Shares Will Be Allocated Pro-Rata to Non-Redeeming Stockholders of DPCM Capital

DPCM Capital recommends all stockholders vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS in advance of the Special Meeting

D-Wave Systems Inc., a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services (“D-Wave”), and DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE: XPOA, “DPCM Capital”), today highlighted an innovative bonus pool structure for DPCM Capital stockholders in advance of the redemption deadline of 5:00 p.m. EDT on July 29, 2022.

In order to incentivize ongoing retention and long-term investment, the proposed business combination between D-Wave and DPCM Capital (the “Business Combination”) includes a unique structure. A bonus pool of up to five million (5,000,000) shares of the common stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc., the newly formed company that will be the parent company of D-Wave and DPCM Capital, will be allocated to non-redeeming public stockholders of DPCM Capital on a pro rata basis. This effectively reduces their cost basis per share by as much as 31% - from the US$10.00 initial investment to US$6.88 – based upon, and subject to, certain redemption scenarios. A similar bonus pool of up to 1.8 million shares has been established for Private Investment in Public Equity ("PIPE”) investors to ensure the same effective cost basis for PIPE investors as for public stockholders of DPCM Capital.

“We are living in an unprecedented time and facing an unpredictable market. Because of this volatility, and because of our heritage of complex problem solving (we commercialized the first quantum computer when no one thought it was possible), we thought we’d take a slightly different and more direct approach,” said Alan Baratz, CEO, D-Wave. “This bonus pool enables D-Wave to provide DPCM Capital’s stockholders with an innovative economic incentive that is designed to minimize redemptions and further facilitate long-term value creation.”

A chart depicting the share bonus structure for non-redeeming public stockholders of DPCM Capital across various redemption scenarios is set forth below, based on an illustrative purchase price of US$10.00 per share:

$ in millions except per-share

amounts Illustrative Redemptions No

Redemptions 20% 40% 60% 63.3%(1) DPCM Class A Common Stock Non-Redeeming Shares 30.0 24.0 18.0 12.0 11.0 (+) Bonus Shares 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 Total Shares Issued to DPCM Stockholders 35.0 29.0 23.0 17.0 16.0 Illustrative Cost Basis to DPCM Stockholders $ 8.57 $ 8.28 $ 7.83 $ 7.06 $ 6.88

(1) Reflects the maximum exchange ratio of 1.4541326, which would apply should redemptions exceed approximately 63.3%. Refer to the Registration Statement (as defined below) for additional information.

DPCM Capital will hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) at 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 2, 2022, to approve, among other things, the Business Combination. DPCM Capital stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting.

The registration statement on Form S-4 filed by D-Wave Quantum Inc. containing a prospectus related to the Business Combination (the “Registration Statement”) and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement”) prepared and mailed by DPCM Capital can be found on D-Wave Quantum Inc. and DPCM Capital’s respective pages on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

DPCM Capital recommends all stockholders vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS in advance of the Special Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the instructions on the proxy card.

Your Vote FOR ALL PROPOSALS Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own.

If you have questions about voting or need assistance voting, please contact DPCM Capital’s proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400 or by emailing XPOA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About D-Wave Systems Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s systems are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. With headquarters and the Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence based near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave’s U.S. operations are based in Palo Alto, Calif. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base that includes PSP Investments, Goldman Sachs, BDC Capital, NEC Corp., Aegis Group Partners, and In-Q-Tel.

About DPCM Capital, Inc.:

DPCM Capital, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and CEO Emil Michael, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business in combination with one or more businesses. UBS Securities LLC acted as sole book-running manager for DPCM Capital’s initial public offering. Its common stock, units, and warrants began trading on the NYSE on Oct. 23, 2020, under the ticker symbols XPOA, XPOA.U and XPOA WS, respectively. Affiliated with the SPAC at the board, management and advisory level, is a team made up of entrepreneurs and operators, including Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google; Betsy Atkins, a world-class governance expert and enterprise entrepreneur; and Denmark West, one of the early members of the team at Microsoft’s Xbox.

