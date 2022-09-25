DQ Entertainment International : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

DQ ENTERTAINMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

644, Aurora Colony, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad- 5000034 India

Tel: 040-23553726 & 27 Fax: +91-40-23552594

CIN: L92113TG2007PLC053585

(Company is under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process)

Dated: 25.09.2022 To, Listing Compliance Listing Compliance BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai- 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of 5th CoC Meeting of Corporate Debtor (DQ Entertainment (Interntional) Limited).

This is to inform you that the 5th Committee of Creditors Meeting of the Corporate Debtors is scheduled to be held on Monday 26th September 2022 at 2.00 PM at Vasavi MPM Grand, MSKM Group, 11th Floor, Flat No. 1209, Yella Reddy Guda RD, Ameerpet, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad Telangana- 500073 to To take note of appointment of Resolution Professional CS Dr. Ahalada Rao Vummenthala, to consider EOI and other business items.

This is for your kind information and do the needful.

Thanking you,

For DQ Entertainment (International) Limited

CS Dr. Ahalada Rao Vummenthala

IBBI/IPA-002/IP-N00074/2017-18/10172

Resolution Professional