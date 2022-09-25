Advanced search
    533176   INE656K01010

DQ ENTERTAINMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(533176)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2021-12-12
1.030 INR   +4.04%
01:35pDQ ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
2020DQ Entertainment (International) Limited Announces Resignation of Sanjay Choudhary as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2020Dq Entertainment International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
DQ Entertainment International : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

09/25/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
DQ ENTERTAINMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

644, Aurora Colony, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad- 5000034 India

Tel: 040-23553726 & 27 Fax: +91-40-23552594

CIN: L92113TG2007PLC053585

(Company is under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process)

Dated: 25.09.2022

To,

Listing Compliance

Listing Compliance

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of 5th CoC Meeting of Corporate Debtor (DQ Entertainment (Interntional) Limited).

This is to inform you that the 5th Committee of Creditors Meeting of the Corporate Debtors is scheduled to be held on Monday 26th September 2022 at 2.00 PM at Vasavi MPM Grand, MSKM Group, 11th Floor, Flat No. 1209, Yella Reddy Guda RD, Ameerpet, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad Telangana- 500073 to To take note of appointment of Resolution Professional CS Dr. Ahalada Rao Vummenthala, to consider EOI and other business items.

This is for your kind information and do the needful.

Thanking you,

For DQ Entertainment (International) Limited

CS Dr. Ahalada Rao Vummenthala

IBBI/IPA-002/IP-N00074/2017-18/10172

Resolution Professional

Disclaimer

DQ Entertainment International Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 17:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
