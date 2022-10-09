DQ Entertainment International : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

DQ Entertainment International Limited

644, AURORA COLONY, ROAD NO. 3, BANJARA HILLS HYDERABAD TG 500034 INTel +91 -04-23553726 &27 Fax: +91 -04-23552594 CIN: L92113TG2007PLC053585

(Company is under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process)

Dated: 09.10.2022 To, Listing Compliance Listing Compliance BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai- 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub; uploading form G on your website

Ref: 1. Corporate Debtor- Dq Entertainment (international) limited - CIN: L92113TG2007PLC053585

2. BSE Script Code 533176 & ISIN:- INE656K01010

As per the committee of creditors decision fresh issue of expression of interest extending time period of 15 days period. Accordingly, form G was issued and published on 9th October 2022. In Nava Telangana (Telugu - vernacular language) Financial express (English newspaper) and aajkaal (Bengali Newspaper) in accordance with IBC regulations

Thus, it is hereby request to your good office upload the attached documents in the said portal and also takes note of same on your records

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same

Thanking you

For DQ Entertainment (International)

CS Dr. Ahalada Rao Vummenthala

IBBI/IPA-002/IP-N00074/2017-18/10172

Resolution Professional