  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. DQ Entertainment (International) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533176   INE656K01010

DQ ENTERTAINMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(533176)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2021-12-12
1.030 INR   +4.04%
DQ Entertainment International : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

10/09/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
DQ Entertainment International Limited

644, AURORA COLONY, ROAD NO. 3, BANJARA HILLS HYDERABAD TG 500034 INTel +91 -04-23553726 &27 Fax: +91 -04-23552594 CIN: L92113TG2007PLC053585

(Company is under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process)

Dated: 09.10.2022

To,

Listing Compliance

Listing Compliance

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub; uploading form G on your website

Ref: 1. Corporate Debtor- Dq Entertainment (international) limited - CIN: L92113TG2007PLC053585

2. BSE Script Code 533176 & ISIN:- INE656K01010

As per the committee of creditors decision fresh issue of expression of interest extending time period of 15 days period. Accordingly, form G was issued and published on 9th October 2022. In Nava Telangana (Telugu - vernacular language) Financial express (English newspaper) and aajkaal (Bengali Newspaper) in accordance with IBC regulations

Thus, it is hereby request to your good office upload the attached documents in the said portal and also takes note of same on your records

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same

Thanking you

For DQ Entertainment (International)

CS Dr. Ahalada Rao Vummenthala

IBBI/IPA-002/IP-N00074/2017-18/10172

Resolution Professional

Financial Express

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DQ Entertainment International Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 18:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
