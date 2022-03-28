COVID SCIENCE-HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death

March 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some
HIV drugs may curb COVID-19 risk
Certain drugs used to treat HIV may have a role in
preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections, according to preliminary data
that may help explain why people living with the condition have
not appeared to be at higher risk for serious COVID-19 despite
being generally more vulnerable to infections.
Doctors in France studied more than 500 people with HIV, a
third of whom were receiving long-term treatment with protease
inhibitor drugs as part of their antiviral therapy. Over the
course of a year, SARS-CoV-2 infections were diagnosed in 12% of
participants taking protease inhibitors and 22% of those not
receiving these drugs. Four patients in the
non-protease-inhibitor group were admitted to hospital with
COVID-19. After accounting for other risk factors, individuals
taking protease inhibitors were 70% less likely to become
infected with SARS-CoV-2 than patients who were not taking these
drugs, according to data scheduled for presentation at the
European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases
Some new treatments for COVID-19 use protease inhibitors,
which block the virus from multiplying. "Protease inhibitor
drugs have long history of use, a good safety profile, and are
generally well tolerated," Dr. Steve Nguala from the
Intercommunal Hospital Center of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, said
in a statement. They have the potential "to prevent the spread
of infections and mutation of future variants," he said, adding
that larger studies are needed to confirm the findings.
COVID-19 and flu make for a dangerous combo
Having COVID-19 and influenza at the same time puts
hospitalized adults at much greater risk of critical illness and
death compared to having COVID-19 without the flu, researchers
reported on Friday in The Lancet https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)00383-X/fulltext.
Patients with SARS-CoV-2/influenza coinfections were more
than four times as likely to require machines to help them
breath and 2.4 times as likely to die compared to patients who
only had COVID-19, according to a study of nearly 7,000
hospitalized patients with COVID-19, including 227 who also had
the flu. Dr. Kenneth Baillie of the University of Edinburgh, who
led the study, said the combination of the two viruses is
particularly dangerous. "We expect that COVID-19 will circulate
with flu, increasing the chance of co-infections. That is why we
should change our testing strategy for COVID-19 patients in
hospital and test for flu much more widely," Baillie said in a
statement.
"The vaccines that protect against COVID-19 and flu are
different," added Dr. Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London,
"and people need both."
Experimental COVID drug may be preventive and therapeutic
An experimental drug designed to be sprayed into the nose
has shown the potential to both prevent infection and treat
COVID-19, at least for some variants of the coronavirus,
according to a study in mice.
The drug, called N-0385, inhibited entry of the virus into
cells in the mice when administered before infection. When given
up to 12 hours after infection, it prevented the mice from
becoming seriously ill, researchers from Cornell University in
Ithaca, New York reported on Monday in Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04661-w.
N-0385 is a small molecule that inhibits an enzyme called
TMPRSS2. Some variants of the coronavirus - but not Omicron -
use TMPRSS2 and the ACE2 protein on cell surfaces to fuse
themselves to the cell membrane and inject their genetic
material inside. N-0385, which would be given in only a few
daily doses, "is simpler and less expensive to mass produce than
other types of COVID-19 treatments, such as monoclonal
antibodies," study leader Hector Aguilar-Carreno said in a
statement. The current study tested the drug against the
original version of the virus and the Delta variant, but not
against Omicron.
California-based EBVIA Therapeutics Inc said it is raising
funds for human trials, drug development, formulation and mass
production of N-0385. If clinical trials confirm its safety and
efficacy, giving N-0385 in combination with other antiviral
drugs could help reduce the risk of mutations that allow the
virus to resist treatment, the research team said.
