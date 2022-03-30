Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. DR Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    301177   CNE100005501

DR CORPORATION LIMITED

(301177)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine slashes pediatric hospitalization risk -U.S. study

03/30/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy in trial in children

(Corrects first name of CDC researcher in fourth paragraph)

By Michael Erman

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Children ages 5 to 11 who received the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were 68% less likely to be hospitalized during the Omicron wave in the United States than unvaccinated children, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Adolescents aged 12-18 who received two shots of the vaccine were around 40% less likely to be hospitalized with the Omicron variant of the virus, the study led by scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Boston Children's Hospital found. It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The risk of more serious outcomes, including need for mechanical breathing assistance or death, was nearly 80% lower for those who received the shots in that age group.

"Infections like COVID and respiratory infections have a range of severity," said CDC researcher Dr. Manish Patel. "But action against severe disease can still be maintained."

The study looked at vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with and without COVID-19 at 31 hospitals in 23 states.

The vaccine performed better against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was circulating last year. Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in adolescents when that variant was dominant was around 93%, the study found.

The results of the CDC study were better for the younger age group than a study that New York state researchers published in February. That study found the vaccine was around 48% effective in keeping children out of the hospital, with 73% efficacy against hospitalization among adolescents in January of 2022.

"Most kids that have critical illness were unvaccinated," Patel said. "And we should be able to prevent that with a simple act of vaccination."

(Reporting by Michael ErmanEditing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 749 M 748 M 748 M
Net income 2021 1 324 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 33 245 M 5 237 M 5 237 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 83,11 CNY
Average target price 154,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Tao Zhang Chairman & General Manager
Shui Rong Huang CFO, Board Secretary & Director
Zheng Hai Lin Finance Director
Ran Ran Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-34.70%5 209
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-9.49%76 052
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-0.29%17 861
PANDORA A/S-18.62%9 332
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-14.64%3 081
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-6.89%2 817