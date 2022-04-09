Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. DR Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    301177   CNE100005501

DR CORPORATION LIMITED

(301177)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  04-07
77.77 CNY    0.00%
Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

04/09/2022 | 08:59pm EDT
Rally held by former U.S. President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is endorsing celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican in a closely watched U.S. Senate contest in Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania could determine control of the Senate and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda. A crowded field of candidates are vying to replace the retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Trump "knows how critical it is to change the kinds of people we send to Washington. I'm ready to fight," Oz said in a statement. "I thank him for that, and I am proud to receive his endorsement."

The top Republicans in the race are Oz and David McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO. Recent polls had Oz and McCormick neck and neck in the Republican primary contest to be held on May 17.

On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania's progressive lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, is locked in a race against Congressman Conor Lamb, a moderate representing the northwestern suburbs of Pittsburgh.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in February 2021 following Trump's impeachment on a charge that he incited last year's attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. The Senate vote of 57-43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.

Oz, known for the syndicated "The Dr. Oz Show," brings substantial name recognition to the wide-open Nov. 8, 2022, contest.

Oz rose to fame shocking audiences with show-and-tell displays of decaying lungs and rotting livers, telling viewers they should take care of themselves.

His public image took a blow in 2014, however, when he told lawmakers probing bogus diet product ads that some of the products promoted on his show lacked "scientific muster." Senators at the hearing focused on green coffee bean extract, a dietary supplement Oz touted in 2012 as a "miracle."

Trump in September 2021 endorsed Sean Parnell for the open Pennsylvania seat Oz is vying for. But Parnell suspended his campaign in November 2021 after his estranged wife alleged physical abuse and he lost a battle over the custody of his three children.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Moira Warburton; Additional reporting by Jason LangeEditing by Nick Zieminski)

By Moira Warburton and Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 749 M 746 M 746 M
Net income 2021 1 324 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 31 109 M 4 888 M 4 888 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,77 CNY
Average target price 154,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 98,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Tao Zhang Chairman & General Manager
Shui Rong Huang CFO, Board Secretary & Director
Zheng Hai Lin Finance Director
Ran Ran Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-38.90%4 888
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-14.68%71 463
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-4.14%17 145
PANDORA A/S-24.04%8 510
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-3.79%3 487
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-6.59%2 822