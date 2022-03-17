Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. DR Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    301177   CNE100005501

DR CORPORATION LIMITED

(301177)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

White House COVID chief Zients to exit, be replaced by Jha

03/17/2022 | 08:43am EDT
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press breifing at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month and will be replaced by public health expert

Dr. Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Jha, an internist who leads the Brown University School of Public Health and is a television commentator, takes on the new role as the United States shifts to a new phase of the pandemic two years after the novel coronavirus upended the nation.

"Americans are safely moving back to more normal routines, using the effective new tools we have to enable us to reduce severe COVID cases and make workplaces and schools safer," Biden said in a statement. "But our work in combating COVID is far from done."

Jha is the "perfect person" to fight COVID "as we enter a new moment in the pandemic," he added.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases have fallen to a seven-day average of 35,412 following a peak in January during the latest wave from the Omicron variant. Deaths and hospitalizations have also fallen, and all 50 U.S. states have lifted pandemic-related restrictions such as mask wearing as officials tout vaccines.

Still, some public health officials warn the U.S. could see another spike in cases as the virus continues to evolve and have urged caution, particularly as Europe and China see rising cases.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is still pushing for another tranche of federal funding to bolster the country's pandemic preparedness.

The White House had sought $22.5 billion. Congress countered with about $15 billion, but it was ultimately stripped the larger government funding bill signed into law this week, with lawmakers saying they would take up the issue separately.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 786 M 753 M 753 M
Net income 2021 1 327 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 35 197 M 5 542 M 5 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 87,99 CNY
Average target price 154,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Tao Zhang Chairman & General Manager
Shui Rong Huang CFO, Board Secretary & Director
Zheng Hai Lin Finance Director
Ran Ran Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.87%5 542
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-16.43%69 449
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-1.14%17 723
PANDORA A/S-21.81%8 897
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-20.47%2 888
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-7.68%2 796