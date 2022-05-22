Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  DR Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    301177   CNE100005501

DR CORPORATION LIMITED

(301177)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  05-19
63.61 CNY   -0.50%
Summary 
Summary

White House sees decision on Moderna COVID shot for kids under 5 in next few weeks

05/22/2022 | 10:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of COVID-19 vaccine vial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Sunday he expects a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision on authorizing Moderna's vaccine for children under age five within the next few weeks.

Moderna completed its application and FDA experts are looking closely at the data, Jha said on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos, adding that the analysis is likely to be completed in the next few week and that a final decision would follow a meeting of the agency's expert advisers.

"So my hope is that it's going to be coming in the next few weeks," he said.

Jha said he expects more cases of monkeypox in the next few days, but that the United States is equipped to handle the virus because treatments and vaccines for it are available.

A large outbreak of monkeypox outside of Africa, where it is typically found, has caused concern among health experts. So far there have been 92 confirmed cases in areas not endemic to the virus - mostly in Europe - with one in the United States.

"I am confident we're going be able to keep our arms around it," Jha said, "but we're going to track it very closely and use the tools we have to make sure that we continue to prevent further spread and take care of the people who get infected."

(Reporting by Ahmed AbouleneinEditing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 875 M 878 M 878 M
Net income 2022 1 599 M 239 M 239 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 25 445 M 3 802 M 3 802 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 558
Free-Float 100%
Chart DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DR Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 63,61 CNY
Average target price 71,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Tao Zhang Chairman & General Manager
Shui Rong Huang CFO, Board Secretary & Director
Zheng Hai Lin Finance Director
Ran Ran Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Zhong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-50.02%3 802
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-33.00%53 713
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-4.14%17 124
PANDORA A/S-37.33%6 790
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-21.19%2 716
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-14.29%2 521