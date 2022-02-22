Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dr. Hönle AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNL   DE0005157101

DR. HÖNLE AG

(HNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTA-News: Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle increases its operating result by 113.6% to  4.5 million in the first quarter

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PTA-News: Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle increases its operating result by 113.6% to € 4.5 million in the first quarter

Gilching 22.Feb.2022

back to overview

Business news for the stock market

Gilching (pta025/22.02.2022/11:00) - In the first quarter of financial year 2021/2022, the Hönle Group's revenues rose by 25.3% to T€ 33,418 compared to the prior year quarter. Both the Equipment & Systems and Glass & Lamps segments recorded significant revenue increases. A changed product mix and the lower proportion of sales from adhesives led to a higher cost of materials ratio in the first quarter. Nevertheless, Hönle managed to increase its operating result (EBIT) from T€ 2,119 in the previous year to T€ 4,526 in the reporting year. The operating result includes income of T€ 1,825 from the sale of the corporate building of former Aladin GmbH in Rott am Inn. The pre-tax result (EBT) came to T€ 4,189 after T€ 1,973 in the prior year period. Consolidated profit amounted to T€ 3,198 after income taxes, corresponding to an increase of 96.8%. Earnings per share rose from € 0.27 to € 0.53. The net profit on sales was thus 9.5% in the first quarter (PY: 6.1%).

Outlook

The Management Board expects revenues of between € 130 and € 140 million (PY: € 115.2 million) for the Hoenle Group and an operating result (EBIT) of between € 14 and € 17 million (PY: € 0.3 million) in financial year 2021/22.

Adhesives Segment

The Adhesives segment got off to a slow start in the new financial year. The still existing travel restrictions concerning China had a dampening effect. In the fourth quarter of the financial year, it is assumed that high-volume adhesive projects will be implemented, which are of great importance for the further development of the company.

Given the large number of high-potential adhesives projects, the Management Board assumes strong business development over the medium to long term. A further managing director, responsible for the international sale of adhesives, is to be entrusted with the further opening up of Chinese and US- sales territories, in particular. In addition, the spatial capacities were expanded to include additional state-of-the-art laboratory space for the Research & Development, Application Technology and Quality Assurance areas.

Equipment & Systems Segment

Hönle's SteriWhite Air product line realised sales revenues of € 5.2 million with air disinfection systems in the first three months of the current financial year. Despite the existing subsidy programs for air purifiers in schools and daycare centres, the company thus sold fewer systems than originally planned and, consequently, the sales development of air disinfection equipment in this financial year is expected to be weaker than predicted. The further development of sales in this area will depend significantly on the course of the pandemic and the willingness of potential customers to invest in this technology. However, depending on the development, there is still the possibility that sales will develop better than currently anticipated.

Over the medium to long term, Management expects the business with UV-based disinfection systems to develop into an important pillar for the Hönle Group with a significant increase in sales and earnings contributions.

Moreover, the Management Board believes that the business with drying systems for the printing and coating market and with drying equipment for adhesives will develop favourably. The Management's positive outlook is underpinned by the high level of orders on hand in these application areas.

At present, orders on hand in the Equipment & Systems segment exceed the prior years' level by some 90%. Overall, due to the excellent order intake and the large number of customer projects, a very positive business development is expected for this segment

Glass & Lamps Segment

The high demand for UV lamps in the area of air-and water disinfection has contributed to the excellent business performance at uv-technik Speziallampen GmbH. Prospects in the air and water disinfection business are excellent and strong business development is therefore expected over the medium to long term in this area as well.

Long delivery times for furnace components resulted in delayed deliveries of significant furnaces and, in this context, in a restrained start of the Raesch Group into the new financial year.

Due to the high level of orders on hand, which currently exceeds the previous year's level by 60%, in combination with a strong quartz glass market, the Management Board expects favourable business for the second half of the year.

The complete quarterly report is available at:

https://www.hoenle.com/investor-relation/financial-information# reports

About Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG is a listed technology company headquartered in Gilching, Germany. With its nearly 700 employees, the Hönle Group develops innovative solutions for a wide variety of industrial manufacturing processes. One focus of its activities is the development and sale of industrial adhesives and casting compounds. Moreover, the company manufactures equipment for ink and paint drying, adhesives and plastic curing as well as for air, water and surface disinfection and sunlight simulation. In addition, the corporate group produces UV lamps for disinfection and drying processes, among others, and manufactures tubes and semi-finished products made of quartz glass for use in various branches of industry. The Hönle Group supplies technology and world market leaders worldwide and is represented by its own entities and partner companies in more than 20 countries.

(end)

emitter: Dr. Hönle AG
address: Nicolaus-Otto-Str. 2, 82205 Gilching
country: Germany
contact person: Peter Weinert
phone: +49 8105 2083 173
e-mail: peter.weinert@hoenle.de
website: www.hoenle.de

ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hannover; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20220222025 ]

Disclaimer

Dr. Hönle AG published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DR. HÖNLE AG
05:21aPTA-NEWS : Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle increases its operating result by 113.6% to  4.5 million i..
PU
02/18PTA-ADHOC : Dr. Hönle AG: Dr. Hönle AG puts annual forecast into concrete terms
PU
02/18Dr. Hönle AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021/2022
CI
01/27DR HÖNLE : Gb 2020 2021
PU
01/27Dr. Hönle AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021DR HÖNLE : 2020 2021 non financial statement.pdf
PU
2021PTA-ADHOC : Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle Group generates adjusted operating profit of EUR 7.9 milli..
PU
2021PTA-ADHOC : Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle takes non-cash impairment into account in the 2020/2021 fi..
PU
2021PTA-DD : Dr. Hönle AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
2021DR HOENLE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. HÖNLE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 139 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 10,8 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 24,4 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 167 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 637
Free-Float -
Chart DR. HÖNLE AG
Duration : Period :
Dr. Hönle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. HÖNLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,60 €
Average target price 59,50 €
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Haimerl Head-Finances & Human Resource
Karl Hönle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Runge Head-Sales & Technology
Rainer Pumpe Head-Technology & Production
Günther Henrich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. HÖNLE AG-29.50%190
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.24%60 731
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.69%38 547
FANUC CORPORATION-11.71%35 960
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-12.24%32 029
SANDVIK AB-8.55%30 855