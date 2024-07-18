Consumer companies fell as mixed earnings offset strong home-builder performance.

Domino's Pizza shares fell sharply after the pizzeria posted quarterly revenue growth shy of Wall Street expectations, as executives said they were reluctant to overdo promotions.

Domino's nudged prices higher, mostly due to minimum-wage increases in California.

Shares of D.R. Horton rallied to record highs after the home builder reported robust fiscal third-quarter earnings, as the value of homes closed topped Wall Street expectations.

The SPDR Home Builders exchange-traded fund, which tracks some of the largest home builders tested new all-time highs.

New home demand has risen amid scant supplies in the used-home market, traditionally the largest segment of the U.S. property market.

New weekly jobless claims rose to 20,000 to 243,000 and neared a one-year high in the latest sign of the labor market slowing.

Petco Health and Wellness named Joel Anderson as its next chief executive, joining a remade executive team and board four months after former CEO Ron Coughlin stepped down from the pet-products retailer.

