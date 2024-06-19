D.R. Horton's Atlanta West division to offer its first new communities in Rome, Georgia. Two communities are currently under development with plans for future growth in the area. The first two communities are expected to open for sales in late Summer 2024.

Old Summerville Village is located on Old Summerville Road just off Highway 27, and Shorter Village is located off North 2nd Avenue NW. Both communities' plans include two-story townhomes that are expected to be of interest to an array of homebuyer types.