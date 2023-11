Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as demand for housing slowed with mortgage rates at a more than 20-year high.

Net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter fell to $1.5 billion , or $4.45 per share, from $1.6 billion, or $4.67 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)