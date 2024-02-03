Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited is an India-based provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Delhi/NCR. The Company is engaged in the business of running laboratories for carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of biochemistry, hematology, histopathology, microbiology, electrophoresis, immunology, virology, cytology, and other pathological and radiological investigations. Through its integrated network, the Company offers patients and healthcare providers a range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. The Company provides its own blood banking services through its sister concern CPC blood bank. The Company's customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and corporate customers.