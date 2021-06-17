Dr Martens : kicks off listed status with 22% earnings rise

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Dr. Martens, the classic British
boot brand that listed its shares in January, on Thursday
reported a 22% rise in annual core earnings with online sales
helping to soften the hit from COVID-19-related store closures.
The group, known for its chunky boots with yellow stitching,
made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 224.2 million pounds ($313.6 million),
on revenue up 15% to 773 million pounds - in line with guidance
set out at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) of
growth of 14-15%.
($1 = 0.7149 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)