  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Martens plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCS   GB00BL6NGV24

DR. MARTENS PLC

(DOCS)
  Report
News 
Summary

Dr Martens : kicks off listed status with 22% earnings rise

06/17/2021 | 02:13am EDT
LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Dr. Martens, the classic British boot brand that listed its shares in January, on Thursday reported a 22% rise in annual core earnings with online sales helping to soften the hit from COVID-19-related store closures.

The group, known for its chunky boots with yellow stitching, made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 224.2 million pounds ($313.6 million), on revenue up 15% to 773 million pounds - in line with guidance set out at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) of growth of 14-15%. ($1 = 0.7149 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


