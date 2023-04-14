Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Martens plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCS   GB00BL6NGV24

DR. MARTENS PLC

(DOCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:36:49 2023-04-14 am EDT
146.90 GBX   +3.96%
04:14aDr Martens says higher costs to affect full-year results, CFO retires
AN
04:08aStocks edge up; Dechra surges on takeover offer
AN
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Again as Traders Bet on U.S. Rate Cuts
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Martens says higher costs to affect full-year results, CFO retires

04/14/2023 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Dr Martens on Friday said strong direct-to consumer growth drove its revenue increase, but expects higher costs to impact its full year results.

The London-based footwear brand said its full year revenue for the year ended March 31 was up by 10%, with a 6% revenue growth in the final quarter of financial 2023. The projection was below January's guidance of between 11% and 13%.

Dr Martens attributed the increase in revenue in the final quarter to "strong direct-to-consumer growth" in Europe, Middle-East and Africa as well as Asia-Pacific regions.

Nevertheless, the company noted a 4% fall in wholesale revenue in the last quarter of the year, mainly driven by operational issues at the Los Angeles distribution centre, and shipment reduction to its China distributor.

Financial 2023 total incremental costs associated with the LA centre were around GBP15 million, higher than the originally expected GBP8 million to GBP11 million. Dr Martens expects the same figure for financial 2024 as a result of rent annualisation.

As a result of higher costs at its LA distribution centre and lower wholesale revenue, the bootmaker now expects its full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be around GBP245 million, down 6.8% from GBP263 million. It would also be below January's guidance of between GBP250 million and GBP260 million.

Looking ahead, the company said it has made "good progress" on resolving operational issues in LA, and shipment volumes are back to "normal levels." In addition, Dr Martens has begun expanding its New Jersey distribution centre, and reported a successful initial test shipment in March.

Separately, Dr Martens also announced on Friday its chief financial officer, Jon Mortimer, will retire after seven years with the firm. Mortimore will continue in his role until a successor is appointed to ensure a "smooth transfer," the company said.

Dr Martens is in the process of searching for a new CFO.

Chair Paul Mason said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jon for his central role in driving the strong growth and strategic development of Dr. Martens over the last seven years. His knowledge of the business and understanding of the company's value drivers have played a key part in helping develop the business during this period."

Shares in Dr Martens were up 2.3% at 144.50 pence in London on Friday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 488.33 Real-time Quote.3.45%
DR. MARTENS PLC 3.52% 146.27 Delayed Quote.-25.87%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.40% 160.74 Real-time Quote.1.73%
All news about DR. MARTENS PLC
04:14aDr Martens says higher costs to affect full-year results, CFO retires
AN
04:08aStocks edge up; Dechra surges on takeover offer
AN
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Again as Traders Bet on U.S. Rate Cuts
DJ
03:29aSuperdry's Turnaround Plan Should Transform Profitability, Cash Flow
DJ
03:00aDr. Martens CFO to Step Down
MT
03:00aDr Martens to miss guidance; Hays sees record fees
AN
02:55aFTSE 100 Seen Extending Gains After Wall Street Advance
DJ
02:42aBootmaker Dr Martens warns on profit as finance chief walks
RE
02:35aDr. Martens Logs 10% Revenue Jump in FY23
MT
02:29aUK bootmaker Dr Martens warns of lower profit as costs rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. MARTENS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 007 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
Net income 2023 144 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2023 155 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,77x
Yield 2023 4,05%
Capitalization 1 414 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 229
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DR. MARTENS PLC
Duration : Period :
Dr. Martens plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. MARTENS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 141,30 GBX
Average target price 205,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Charles Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon William Mortimore Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Mason Chairman
Ronald Garricks Chief Information Officer
Geert Raymond Peeters Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. MARTENS PLC-25.87%1 771
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION16.02%12 066
PUMA SE-3.25%8 879
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-12.36%8 419
CROCS, INC.20.61%7 792
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.15.61%7 531
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer