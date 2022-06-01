Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Dr. Martens plc
  News
  Summary
    DOCS   GB00BL6NGV24

DR. MARTENS PLC

(DOCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/01 05:34:44 am EDT
274.30 GBX   +26.76%
05:15aEuropean shares slip as weak economic data heightens growth worries
RE
04:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The FTSE struggles for direction ahead of Jubilee bank holiday
04:40aFTSE 100 slips ahead of long weekend as ex-dividend trades weigh
RE
European shares slip as weak economic data heightens growth worries

06/01/2022 | 05:15am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* German retail sales fall more than expected

* Euro zone factories struggled in May - PMI

* Dr.Martens surges on upbeat outlook

* DWS slide as CEO steps down

June 1 (Reuters) - European shares gave up early gains on Wednesday as weak German retail sales and slowing factory activity in the euro zone fanned worries about economic growth amid record high inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%, after gaining as much as 0.4% in early trading. The benchmark shed 1.6% in May as surging inflation stoked worries about aggressive central bank action.

German retail sales fell a more-than-expected 5.4% in April, data showed, while manufacturing growth in the euro zone slowed last month as factories faced supply shortages, high prices and a fall in demand.

"The price action we have seen this week in stocks is very much indicative of the overall uncertainty in the markets at present," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"Yesterday's stronger-than-expected inflation figures from the EU re-ignited fears about how high interest rates might be raised generally. The key fear is that central bank actions will inadvertently induce recessions."

Deutsche Bank economists raised expectations over European Central Bank policy tightening and expect 50 basis points increase in interest rates in September.

On the STOXX 600, declines in commodity linked stocks and tech outweighed gained in banks and consumer shares.

Regional bourses were mixed. Commodity heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, while Germany's DAX gained 0.2%, lifted by automakers.

The STOXX 600 has marked losses for all months except March this year, as investors worried about high inflation, central bank policy tightening and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Investor hopes that inflation might have peaked are being challenged by oil prices, which climbed over $120 per barrel on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil.

Among individual stocks, British footwear brand Dr. Martens surged 26.2% after it forecast higher annual revenue growth, thanks to price hikes made in response to soaring inflation and stronger sales of its shoes and boots.

Deutsche Bank's asset manager DWS slumped 7% after its chief executive officer said he would step down next week, as the company faced allegations of misleading investors about "green" investments. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.20% 0.6703 Delayed Quote.4.57%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.1732 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.73749 Delayed Quote.5.33%
DAX 0.28% 14427.96 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.69% 10.444 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
DR. MARTENS PLC 28.37% 278.7328 Delayed Quote.-49.44%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA -7.07% 31 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.24% 0.012035 Delayed Quote.1.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.01% 117.38 Delayed Quote.53.68%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.17% 1014.05 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.14% 0.932975 Delayed Quote.5.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.28% 61.2082 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
WTI 1.15% 116.484 Delayed Quote.53.40%
All news about DR. MARTENS PLC
05:15aEuropean shares slip as weak economic data heightens growth worries
RE
04:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The FTSE struggles for direction ahead of Jubilee bank holiday
04:40aFTSE 100 slips ahead of long weekend as ex-dividend trades weigh
RE
04:35aDr. Martens Soars 24% On Higher Revenue Targets For 2023 On Expected Volume Growth Amid..
MT
02:53aDr. Martens eyes higher revenue after price hikes
RE
02:32aDr. Martens' FY22 Profit Soars as Revenue Jumps 18%
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (DOCS.L) DR. MARTENS Posts FY22 Revenue GBP908.3M
MT
04/06Certain Ordinary Shares of Dr. Martens plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
02/03Certain Ordinary Shares of Dr. Martens plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
01/27Dr. Martens Slips 14% as Revenue Growth Eases in Fiscal Q3
MT
Analyst Recommendations on DR. MARTENS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 906 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net income 2022 158 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 158 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 2 164 M 2 727 M 2 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 897
Free-Float 91,7%
