European shares slip as weak economic data heightens growth worries

* German retail sales fall more than expected
* Euro zone factories struggled in May - PMI
* Dr.Martens surges on upbeat outlook
* DWS slide as CEO steps down
June 1 (Reuters) - European shares gave up early gains on
Wednesday as weak German retail sales and slowing factory
activity in the euro zone fanned worries about economic growth
amid record high inflation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%,
after gaining as much as 0.4% in early trading. The benchmark
shed 1.6% in May as surging inflation stoked worries about
aggressive central bank action.
German retail sales fell a more-than-expected 5.4% in April,
data showed, while manufacturing growth in the euro zone slowed
last month as factories faced supply shortages, high prices and
a fall in demand.
"The price action we have seen this week in stocks is very
much indicative of the overall uncertainty in the markets at
present," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti
Capital.
"Yesterday's stronger-than-expected inflation figures from
the EU re-ignited fears about how high interest rates might be
raised generally. The key fear is that central bank actions will
inadvertently induce recessions."
Deutsche Bank economists raised expectations over European
Central Bank policy tightening and expect 50 basis points
increase in interest rates in September.
On the STOXX 600, declines in commodity linked stocks and
tech outweighed gained in banks and consumer shares.
Regional bourses were mixed. Commodity heavy FTSE 100
slipped 0.1%, while Germany's DAX gained 0.2%, lifted
by automakers.
The STOXX 600 has marked losses for all months except March
this year, as investors worried about high inflation, central
bank policy tightening and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine
conflict.
Investor hopes that inflation might have peaked are being
challenged by oil prices, which climbed over $120 per barrel on
Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and
phased ban on Russian oil.
Among individual stocks, British footwear brand Dr. Martens
surged 26.2% after it forecast higher annual revenue
growth, thanks to price hikes made in response to soaring
inflation and stronger sales of its shoes and boots.
Deutsche Bank's asset manager DWS slumped 7% after
its chief executive officer said he would step down next week,
as the company faced allegations of misleading investors about
"green" investments.
