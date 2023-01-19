Advanced search
FTSE 100 Falls After Losses on Wall Street
DJ
Dr Martens lowers annual guidance amid operational issues
AN
Commodity stocks drag FTSE 100; Dr Martens stomped
AN
Inflation data fuels rate hike fears

01/19/2023 | 04:54am EST
UK inflation cooled from 11.1% in November to 10.5% in December, but core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose above expectations at 6.3%, while the consensus was 6.2%. This fueled worries that the Bank of England will implement another 0.5% rate hike next month, with the FTSE 100 ending the day 0.2% lower.

This morning, the index was down 0.6%, hampered by oil majors and miners, as crude and copper prices declined following a series of disappointing statistics in the United States. For the month of December, retail sales contracted more than expected and so did industrial production. This is a sign that the economy is slowing down, in this case a little faster than forecasters were expecting.

In addition, data revealed that UK house prices fell more than expected last month due to higher interest rates and inflation.

Among stocks, Dr. Martens dropped 25% after it issued a profit warning.

 

Things to read today:

What happens when the US hits the debt ceiling? (Financial Times)

Davos Isn’t Too Down on Britain (Bloomberg)


Financials
Sales 2023 1 056 M 1 306 M 1 306 M
Net income 2023 173 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2023 123 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 2 094 M 2 590 M 2 590 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 229
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends DR. MARTENS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 209,20 GBX
Average target price 330,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Charles Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon William Mortimore Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Mason Chairman
Ronald Garricks Chief Information Officer
Geert Raymond Peeters Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. MARTENS PLC9.76%2 590
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.11%11 564
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION5.31%11 116
PUMA SE10.93%10 316
CROCS, INC.18.09%7 906
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.10.18%7 169