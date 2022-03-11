Bharat Biotech says no impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on supply chains

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker Bharat
Biotech said on Friday the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not
impacted the company's supply chains so far.
Unlike several Western companies including McDonald's,
Microsoft, Coca-Cola and Starbucks that have stopped sales or
operations in Russia, no Indian company has publicly withdrawn
from the region.
A few Indian pharmaceutical companies have a presence in
Russia, exporting and selling medicines in the country. Sales to
Russia between April and December last year reached $386
million, or 15% of the total exports to the country.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday it was
focused on business continuity in and around Russia, while
executives from Torrent Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences
said they saw little or no sales impact due to the
conflict.
Production of Bharat Biotech's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
Covaxin "has been fully indigenised, all (active pharmaceutical
ingredients) and critical raw materials are manufactured within
India," the company said in an emailed statement.
"This was always a strategic decision at Bharat Biotech to
develop and commercialise technologies developed within India
and to reduce dependence on external sources," it added.
Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot Covaxin has accounted for
16.5% of the nearly 1.80 billion vaccine doses that have been
administered to the Indian population so far.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)