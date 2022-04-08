Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-06
4316.60 INR   +1.03%
04/07DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Press Release dated April 7, 2022 titled Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding approval of the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement - Form 6-K
PU
04/07Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/05Asian ADRs Tumble Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Dr Reddy Laboratories : Amalgamation/Merger

04/08/2022 | 10:01am EDT
April 8, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ)

BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500124)

Dear Sir / Madam,

Ref: Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation of the Record Date

This is in reference to the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement of Dr. Reddy's Holdings Limited ("DRHL" / "Amalgamating Company") and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited ("DRL" / "Amalgamated Company") and their respective shareholders ('Scheme'), as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench ("NCLT") vide its Order dated April 5, 2022.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on April 8, 2022, have taken on record the Order, approved by the Hon'ble NCLT.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Friday, April 22, 2022 as the Record Date, for the issuance and allotment of its equity shares to the shareholders of the Amalgamating Company pursuant to the Scheme, in proportion to their shareholding in the Amalgamating Company.

Pursuant to such issuance and allotment, existing equity shares held by the Amalgamating Company in the Company shall stand cancelled in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.

This is for your information.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

CC: New York Stock Exchange Inc. (Stock Code: RDY);

NSE IFSC Limited

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 2 797 M 2 797 M
Net income 2022 29 047 M 383 M 383 M
Net cash 2022 18 507 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 735 B 9 682 M 9 682 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 22 739
Free-Float 66,6%
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-12.06%9 434
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.25%477 959
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.13%342 564
PFIZER, INC.-6.59%310 184
ABBVIE INC.27.98%306 062
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.66%278 311