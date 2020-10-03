Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/01
5112.65 INR   -1.43%
02:58a
BU
10/02DR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of Cinacalcet Tablets in the U.S. Market
AQ
10/01DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Newspaper Advertisement for Board Meeting – October 28, 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets for Oral Use in the U.S. Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:58am EDT

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for Oral Use.

“We are pleased to launch this generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for Oral Use, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease. We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website.”

Dr. Reddy’s Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, 100 mg are available in bottle count sizes of 120.

Please see full prescribing information.
https://www.drreddys.com/pi/sapropterin-tabs.pdf

RDY-0920-317

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers’, products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
02:58a
BU
10/02DR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of Cinacalcet Tablets in the U.S. M..
AQ
10/01DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Newspaper Advertisement for Board Meeting – Octobe..
PU
10/01DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Announces the Launch of Cinacalcet Tablets in the U.S. M..
BU
09/28DR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's announces the launch of Dexmedetomidine Hyochl..
AQ
09/28DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Notice of Board Meeting – October 28, 2020
PU
09/26DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Announces the Launch of Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Releas..
BU
09/23Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-1..
RE
09/23Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-1..
RE
09/22DR REDDY LABORATORIES : India trials for Russia's 'Sputnik-V' vaccine could star..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 B 2 605 M 2 605 M
Net income 2021 26 006 M 355 M 355 M
Net cash 2021 8 426 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 848 B 11 570 M 11 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 650
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 4 963,60 INR
Last Close Price 5 112,65 INR
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erez Israeli Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Saumen Chakraborty President, CFO & Global Head-IT
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED77.70%11 570
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.25%387 868
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.38%293 556
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.16%206 487
PFIZER, INC.-7.17%202 104
NOVARTIS AG-12.51%192 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group