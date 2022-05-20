Log in
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-18
3928.05 INR   +0.51%
Dr Reddy Laboratories : Book Closure

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
May 20, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ)

BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500124)

New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)

NSE IFSC Ltd.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 19, 2022, has inter alia approved the following:

Annual General Meeting and Book Closure Date

  1. Approved convening 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 13, 2022 to Friday, July 15, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and Dividend.

Re-appointment of Mr. K Satish Reddy, as a Whole-time Director, designated as Chairman

  1. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. K Satish Reddy (DIN: 00129701), as a Whole-time Director of the Company, designated as Chairman, for a further period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. October 1, 2022, basis the recommendation of the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company.
    The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, with respect to the above re-appointment of Whole-timeDirector is enclosed as Annexure A.

KUMAR RANDHIR SINGH

Digitally signed by KUMAR RANDHIR SINGH Date: 2022.05.20 10:22:48 +05'30'

Policy

  1. Approved the revision in the Policy on Determination of Materiality. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.drreddys.com/.

Grant of Employee Stock Options

The Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on May 19, 2022 has granted stock options to eligible employees of the Company:

Sl

Type of Option

Number of

Value

Exercise

ESOP Scheme

Options

Price (Rs.)

granted

1

Indian Stock Options

*166,035

Fair Market

3,905.80

Dr.

Reddy's

Value

Employees

Stock

#5672

Option Scheme, 2018

^5656

2

American Depository

*94,302

Fair Market

3,905.80

Dr. Reddy's Employees

Receipts (ADRs) Stock

Value

ADR Stock

Option

Options

Scheme, 2007

*The options shall vest at the end of 3rd year.

#The options shall vest uniformly over 4 years. ^The options shall vest uniformly over 3 years.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

KUMAR RANDHIR SINGH

Digitally signed by

KUMAR RANDHIR SINGH

Date: 2022.05.20 10:22:25 +05'30'

K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Annexure A

Details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Details of Mr. K Satish Reddy

Sl.

Particulars

Remarks

No.

1

Reason for

change

viz.

Reappointment

appointment,

resignation,

removal, death or otherwise

2

Date

of

Reappointed by the Board of Directors on May 19, 2022,

appointment/cessation

(as

subject to the approval of members of the Company at the

applicable); and

ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting

Term of appointment

October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2027

3

Brief profile (in case of

Mr. K Satish Reddy currently holds the position of

appointment)

Chairman (Whole-time Director) of Dr. Reddy's

Laboratories Limited. He joined the Company in 1993 and

since then has held positions of increasing responsibility.

Mr. Satish led the organization's transition from a uni-

focused manufacturer of APIs (active pharmaceutical

ingredients) to a company that moved up the value-chain

with a diverse product portfolio of Finished Dosage

Formulations. He oversaw the expansion and establishing

of a strong footprint for Dr. Reddy's finished dosage

products in Russia, China and other emerging markets.

4

Disclosure of

relationships

Mr. K Satish Reddy is brother-in-law of Mr. G V Prasad,

between directors (in case of

Co-chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

appointment of a director).

KUMAR RANDHI R SINGH

Digitally signed by KUMAR RANDHIR SINGH Date: 2022.05.20 10:23:06 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
