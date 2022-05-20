Dr Reddy Laboratories : Book Closure

May 20, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ)

BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500124)

New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)

NSE IFSC Ltd.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 19, 2022, has inter alia approved the following:

Annual General Meeting and Book Closure Date

Approved convening 38 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 13, 2022 to Friday, July 15, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and Dividend.

Re-appointment of Mr. K Satish Reddy, as a Whole-time Director, designated as Chairman