Dr Reddy Laboratories : Book Closure

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ)
BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500124)
New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)
NSE IFSC Ltd.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 19, 2022, has inter alia approved the following:
Annual General Meeting and Book Closure Date
Approved convening 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company on Friday, July 29, 2022.
The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 13, 2022 to Friday, July 15, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and Dividend.
Re-appointment of Mr. K Satish Reddy, as a Whole-time Director, designated as Chairman
Approved the re-appointment of Mr. K Satish Reddy (DIN: 00129701), as a Whole-time Director of the Company, designated as Chairman, for a further period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. October 1, 2022, basis the recommendation of the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company.
The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, with respect to the above re-appointment of Whole-timeDirector is enclosed as Annexure A.
Policy
Approved the revision in the Policy on Determination of Materiality. The said policy is available on the website of the Company athttps://www.drreddys.com/.
Grant of Employee Stock Options
The Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on May 19, 2022 has granted stock options to eligible employees of the Company:
Sl
Type of Option
Number of
Value
Exercise
ESOP Scheme
Options
Price (Rs.)
granted
1
Indian Stock Options
*166,035
Fair Market
3,905.80
Dr.
Reddy's
Value
Employees
Stock
#5672
Option Scheme, 2018
^5656
2
American Depository
*94,302
Fair Market
3,905.80
Dr. Reddy's Employees
Receipts (ADRs) Stock
Value
ADR Stock
Option
Options
Scheme, 2007
*The options shall vest at the end of 3rd year.
#The options shall vest uniformly over 4 years. ^The options shall vest uniformly over 3 years.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
K Randhir Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
Annexure A
Details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Details of Mr. K Satish Reddy
Sl.
Particulars
Remarks
No.
1
Reason for
change
viz.
Reappointment
appointment,
resignation,
removal, death or otherwise
2
Date
of
Reappointed by the Board of Directors on May 19, 2022,
appointment/cessation
(as
subject to the approval of members of the Company at the
applicable); and
ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting
Term of appointment
October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2027
3
Brief profile (in case of
Mr. K Satish Reddy currently holds the position of
appointment)
Chairman (Whole-time Director) of Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Limited. He joined the Company in 1993 and
since then has held positions of increasing responsibility.
Mr. Satish led the organization's transition from a uni-
focused manufacturer of APIs (active pharmaceutical
ingredients) to a company that moved up the value-chain
with a diverse product portfolio of Finished Dosage
Formulations. He oversaw the expansion and establishing
of a strong footprint for Dr. Reddy's finished dosage
products in Russia, China and other emerging markets.
4
Disclosure of
relationships
Mr. K Satish Reddy is brother-in-law of Mr. G V Prasad,
between directors (in case of
Co-chairman and Managing Director of the Company.
appointment of a director).
