Dr Reddy Laboratories : Copy of Newspaper Publication
01/30/2022 | 05:11am EST
January 29, 2022
To,
The Secretary/Executive Director
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
New York Stock Exchange, Inc.
NSE-IFSC Limited
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Newspaper advertisement regarding financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 as published in Business Standard and Andhra Prabha on January 29, 2022.
This is for your information and records.
With regards,
Vivek Mittal
Global General Counsel and Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
2
HYDERABAD | 29 JANUARY 2022
1
>
•
Extract of unaudited financial results of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and its subsidiaries for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021 prepared in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards
All amounts in Indian Rupees millions
Consolidated
Sl.
Quarter
Nine Months
Quarter
Particulars
ended
ended
ended
No.
31.12.2021
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
1
Total Revenue from operations
53,383
160,703
49,419
2
Net Profit for the period (before Tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
9,742
28,025
2,949
3
Net Profit for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
9,742
28,025
2,949
4
Net Profit for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
7,093
20,855
279
5
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
5,855
18,457
4,011
6
Equity Share Capital
832
832
831
Earnings per share (in Rupees) per Rs. 5/- share
Basic
42.75
125.74
1.68
Diluted
42.65
125.43
1.67
Standalone
Sl.
Quarter
Nine Months
Quarter
Particulars
ended
ended
ended
No.
31.12.2021
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
1
Total Revenue from operations
34,796
107,365
34,082
2
Net Profit for the period (before Tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
4,639
16,571
6,179
3
Net Profit for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
4,639
16,571
6,179
4
Net Profit for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
3,411
12,035
4,437
5
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
3,543
11,958
4,546
6
Equity Share Capital
832
832
831
Earnings per share (in Rupees) per Rs. 5/- share
Basic
20.55
72.56
26.74
Diluted
20.51
72.38
26.66
Notes:
The above is an extract of the detailed format of Quarterly Financial Results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Quarterly Financial Results are available on the Stock Exchanges website: www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com and also on the Company's website: www.drreddys.com.
The unaudited results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board at their meeting held on 27 January 2022 and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28 January 2022.
By order of the Board
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
Place
: Hyderabad
Date
: 28 January 2022
G V Prasad
Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Dr. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Regd. Office: 8-2-337, Road No.3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034, Telangana, India
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 10:10:01 UTC.