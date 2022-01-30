Log in
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
Dr Reddy Laboratories : Copy of Newspaper Publication

01/30/2022 | 05:11am EST
January 29, 2022

To,

The Secretary/Executive Director

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

New York Stock Exchange, Inc.

NSE-IFSC Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper advertisement regarding financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 as published in Business Standard and Andhra Prabha on January 29, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

With regards,

Vivek Mittal

Global General Counsel and Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

2

HYDERABAD | 29 JANUARY 2022

1

>

Extract of unaudited financial results of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and its subsidiaries for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021 prepared in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards

All amounts in Indian Rupees millions

Consolidated

Sl.

Quarter

Nine Months

Quarter

Particulars

ended

ended

ended

No.

31.12.2021

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

1

Total Revenue from operations

53,383

160,703

49,419

2

Net Profit for the period (before Tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)

9,742

28,025

2,949

3

Net Profit for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)

9,742

28,025

2,949

4

Net Profit for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)

7,093

20,855

279

5

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

5,855

18,457

4,011

6

Equity Share Capital

832

832

831

  • Earnings per share (in Rupees) per Rs. 5/- share

Basic

42.75

125.74

1.68

Diluted

42.65

125.43

1.67

Standalone

Sl.

Quarter

Nine Months

Quarter

Particulars

ended

ended

ended

No.

31.12.2021

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

1

Total Revenue from operations

34,796

107,365

34,082

2

Net Profit for the period (before Tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)

4,639

16,571

6,179

3

Net Profit for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)

4,639

16,571

6,179

4

Net Profit for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)

3,411

12,035

4,437

5

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

3,543

11,958

4,546

6

Equity Share Capital

832

832

831

  • Earnings per share (in Rupees) per Rs. 5/- share

Basic

20.55

72.56

26.74

Diluted

20.51

72.38

26.66

Notes:

  • The above is an extract of the detailed format of Quarterly Financial Results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Quarterly Financial Results are available on the Stock Exchanges website: www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com and also on the Company's website: www.drreddys.com.
  • The unaudited results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board at their meeting held on 27 January 2022 and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28 January 2022.

By order of the Board

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Place

: Hyderabad

Date

: 28 January 2022

G V Prasad

Co-Chairman & Managing Director

Dr. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

Regd. Office: 8-2-337, Road No.3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034, Telangana, India

CIN: L85195TG1984PLC004507, Tel: 91 40 4900 2900, Fax: 91 40 4900 2999

email: shares@drreddys.com, website: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
