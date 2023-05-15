Dr Reddy Laboratories : Earnings Conference Call - Q4 FY 23

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Dr. Reddy's Q4 FY23 Earnings Conference
Call. As a reminder, all participants' lines will be in a listen-only mode, and there will be an
opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need
assistance, during the conference, please signal an operator by pressing star then zero on your
touch tone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference
over to Ms. Richa Periwal. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Richa Periwal:
Thank you. A very good morning and good evening to all of you and thank you for joining us
today for the Dr. Reddy's Earnings Conference Call for the quarter and full year ended March
31, 2023. Earlier during the day, we released our results and the same are also posted on our
website. This call is being recorded, and the playback and transcript shall be made available on
our website soon.
All the discussions and analysis of this call will be based on the IFRS consolidated financial
statements. The discussion today contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. For the
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to our press release. To discuss the
business performance and outlook, we have the leadership team of Dr. Reddy's comprising Mr.
G V Prasad, our Co-Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Erez Israeli, our CEO; Mr. Parag
Agarwal, our CFO; and the entire Investor Relations team.
Please note that today's call is a copyrighted material of Dr. Reddy's and cannot be rebroadcasted
or attributed in press or media outlet without the company's express written consent. Before I
proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that the safe harbour contained in today's
press release also pertains to this conference call.
Now I hand over the call to Mr. G V Prasad. Over to you, sir.
G.V. Prasad:
Thank you. Thank you very much. Good evening, and good morning to all of you. Welcome to
the annual earnings call. My best wishes to you. I'm delighted to be here today along with the
members of the executive team. As you may have seen in our published results, this year has
been an outstanding year for the company, a year in which we set all-time highs in our reported
sales, profits and generated a healthy cash flow. And we continue to strengthen our core
businesses while investing in building businesses of the future.
Our sustained investments are being made to drive manufacturing excellence, strengthen our
pipeline, and we continue to build efficiency and productivity in our R&D as well as operations
and continue to augment reaching customers by opening new markets and new channels.
Looking beyond the financial performance. During the year, we made great progress on multiple
fronts, and were recognized for these achievements.
Noteworthy among these are the recognition by CNBC TV18 under the 'Master of Risk -
Healthcare and Pharma' segment, and we secured leadership band scores from the CDP for the
action on climate change and supplier engagement. We also featured in the Bloomberg Gender
Equality Index, the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, the DGSI Sustainability Index in the
Emerging Markets category, and were also awarded by the Economic Times as being among the
best organizations for women in the year 2023. Our largest finished dosages factory was
Page 2 of 17
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
May 10, 2023
recognized by the World Economic Forum as part of its Global Lighthouse Network. These recognitions are an endorsement of our commitment to building a sustainable, high-performance organization focused on the needs of patients as well as society. I am excited about how far we have come in the past few years and by the opportunities we have for the future, as we continue to make efforts to bring to life our credo of 'Good Health Can't Wait'. With this, I'd like to hand over the call to Parag for taking you through the financial performance of the company.
Parag Agarwal:Thank you, Prasad. Greetings to all of you and I hope all of you are doing well. I am delighted to take you through our results for the quarter 4 and full year of fiscal 2023. FY23 has been a year of strong financial performance with the highest ever sales, record profitability and robust cash flow generation from operations. Let me provide you with a quick rundown of our Q4 and FY23 financials. For this section, all the amounts are translated into U.S. dollar at a convenience translation rate of INR82.19, which is the rate as of 31st March 2023. Consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at INR6,297 crores, that is U.S. $766 million and grew by 16% on year-on- year basis and declined by 7% on a sequential quarter basis. Year-on-year growth was driven by growth in both generics and PSAI businesses.
This was further augmented with income from divestment of a few non-core brands in India. Quarter-on-quarter decline was primarily due to sales volatility in the NAG business. The revenues for the financial year 2023 stood at INR24,588 crores, that is U.S. $2.99 billion and grew by 15%. The growth was mainly driven by new product launches, partly offset with price erosion. Consolidated gross profit margin for this quarter has been 57.2%, an increase of approximately 430 bps over previous year and decline of 210 bps on quarter-on-quarter basis. Year-on-year increase was driven by new product sales with higher gross margins and favourable foreign exchange.
Quarter-on-quarter decline was primarily due to product mix and lower operating leverage, although partly offset by divestment income. Gross margins for the global generics and PSAI were at 61.7% and 25.2% for the quarter. Gross margin for FY23 has been 56.7%, which is an increase of 360 bps over FY22. The increase was driven by new product sales with higher gross margins, higher government incentives and favourable foreign exchange, partly offset with the impact of price erosion.
Gross margins for the global generics and PSAI were at 62.1% and 16.2% for the year. The SG&A spend for the quarter is INR1,799 crores, that is U.S. $219 million and increased by 15% YoY, while it remained flat quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year increase is largely on account of sales and marketing investments and adverse impact of forex translation.
The SG&A spend for the year is INR6,803 crores, that is U.S. $828 million and has grown by 10%. The SG&A cost as a percentage to sales was 27.7% and is lower by 130 bps over previous year due to better operating leverage. The R&D spend for the quarter is INR5,37 crores, that is U.S. $65 million and is at 8.5% of sales. Our R&D efforts are focused towards building a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets, including biosimilars. The R&D spent for FY23 is INR1,938 crores, that is U.S. $236 million. R&D percentage to sales for the year stood at 7.9%. The EBITDA for the quarter is INR1,631 crores, that is U.S. $198 million and the EBITDA margin is 25.9%. The EBITDA for the year is INR7,308 crores, that is U.S. $889 million.
Page 3 of 17
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
May 10, 2023
EBITDA margin for the year is at 29.7%, which is ahead of our aspirational target of 25%. Our
profit before tax for the quarter stood at INR1,326 crores, that is U.S. $161 million and that for
the year stood at INR6,037 crores, that is U.S. $734 million. Our profit before tax for the quarter
grew by 434% year on year and for the year it grew by 87%.
Effective tax rate has been at 27.6% for the quarter and at 25.3% for the year. The effective tax
rate was lower in FY23 largely due to changes in the company's jurisdictional mix of earnings.
We expect our normal ETR to be in the range of 24% to 25%. Profit after tax for the quarter
stood at INR959 crores, that is U.S. $117 million and that for the year stood at INR4,507 crores,
that is U.S. $548 million.
Reported EPS for the quarter is INR57.62 and that for the year is INR270.85. Operating working
capital reduced by INR364 crores, which is U.S. $44 million, against that on December 31st,
2022, mainly supported by an improvement in receivables. Our capital investment stood at
INR258 crores, which is U.S. $31 million in this quarter and INR1,132 crores, which is U.S.
$138 million during the year. The free cash flow generated during this quarter was at INR1,596
crores, which is U.S. $194 million. The free cash flow generated during this year was at
INR4,009 crores, which is U.S. $488 million. Consequently, we now have a net surplus cash of
INR5,046 crores, that is U.S. $614 million as on March 31st, 2023.
Foreign currency cash flow hedges in the form of derivatives for the U.S. dollar are
approximately U.S. $774 million, largely hedged around the range of INR82.4 to INR84.5 for
the dollar, RUB 7,380 million at the rate of INR1.045 to the ruble, and Australian dollar 4.2
million at the rate of INR57.8 Australian dollar, maturing in the next 12 months. With this, I
now request Erez to take you through the key business highlights.
Erez Israeli:
Thank you Parag. Good morning and good evening to everyone. As Prasad highlighted, we have
delivered strong financial performance in FY23. We closed the financial year with double-digit
top line and bottom line growth, with EBITDA and ROCE margin exceeding the 25% levels.
This impressive performance was reflected in our cash flow, and we continue to have a strong
balance sheet. We progressed well on our strategic priorities and were able to invest in our
organic capabilities and business development opportunities to thrive and deliver on our purpose
over the long term.
Let me take you through some of the key highlights of the year.
1. We witnessed underlying growth momentum in FY23 across all businesses, adjusted for
COVID products' contribution during last year.
2.
Revenue in North America Generics and in Branded markets of India and EM crossed the
$1 billion mark for the second consecutive year.
3.
We divested certain non-core brands in India to focus on strengthening the core.
4.
Our EBITDA is at 30%, and our ROCE is at 35%.
5.
We generated a strong free cash flow, leading to a net cash surplus of $614 million.
6.
We also see positive momentum on BD/M&As with acquisition of Novartis Cardiovascular
brand in India, Mayne Pharma's U.S. generic prescription product portfolio, and Eton's
branded and generic injectable products in the United States.
Page 4 of 17
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
May 10, 2023
Significant progress also made in our biosimilar businesses. We see a launch of biosimilar Stimufend which is Pegfilgrastim by Fresenius KABI in the U.S. We completed and we saw the completion of clinical studies of Rituximab biosimilars, and we already filed in U.S., Europe, and the UK MHRA. We saw the completions of phase one study of biosimilar tocilizumab, and global phase three study was initiated.
Recently we received approvals for three products in China, namely Sevelamer, Sitagliptin, and Carboprost, and our partners got GEA approval for Nicergoline tablets.
We are also progressing well in our digitalization, as well as our ESG journey.
Our diversified global presence, capability, and strong balance sheet make us a partner of choice. We continue to work towards strengthening our position as a partner of choice, including in horizon two spaces. From a horizon two perspective, we signed some strategic licensing deals in April 23, including the below
With Cardiacare for their wearable for atrial fibrillation treatment
With Theranica for the wearable in management of migraine
With the New Zealand based WZTL to bring the third generation CAR T asset for clinical trials in India
With Junshi Bioscience to bring Toripalimab to India and other markets.
We are investing in development and trials of these DTX, CAR T, biosimilar assets in keeping with our stated horizon two strategy. We see them as a future growth drivers.
Now let me take you through the key business highlights for the Q4 and FY23. Please note that all the reference to the numbers in this section are in respective local currencies. Our North America generic business recorded sales of $312 million for the quarter, with a strong growth of 18% year over year and 17% decline on sequential basis.
On a full year basis, we recorded sales of $1,268 million, with a growth of 26% over the previous year. This growth was largely led by new product launches such as Lenalidomide, Sorafenib tablets and Timolol gel, and growing market share in certain key existing products, which more than offset increased price erosion. We launched 6 products during the quarter and overall 25 products during the year. We expect the launch momentum to further improve in FY24.
Our Europe business recorded sales of Euro 56 million this quarter, with year over year growth of 7% and sequential quarter growth of 9%. On a full year basis, the sales are Euro 210 million and has grown by 9%, driven by base business volume and new product launches. We launched 5 new products during the quarter and 35 for the full year in Europe across all markets. We expect this launch momentum to continue in FY 24.
Our Emerging Market business recorded sales of Rs 1,114 crores, with year over year decline of 7% and sequential quarter decline of 15%. On a full year basis, Emerging Market sales have been roughly flat at Rs 4,553 crores. However, the sales have grown by 13%, adjusted for the COVID-related products and divestment income in FY22. We launched 10 new products during the quarter and 94 new products during the year across various countries of the Emerging Markets. Within the EM segments, the Russia business in Q4 declined by 34% on a year to year basis and 17% on a QoQ basis in constant currency. In FY23, Russia business declined by 9% in constant currency. The decline is attributable to divestment of few non-core brands during the
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 05:16:02 UTC.