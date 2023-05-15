Dr Reddy Laboratories : Earnings Conference Call - Q4 FY 23

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

May 10, 2023

recognized by the World Economic Forum as part of its Global Lighthouse Network. These recognitions are an endorsement of our commitment to building a sustainable, high-performance organization focused on the needs of patients as well as society. I am excited about how far we have come in the past few years and by the opportunities we have for the future, as we continue to make efforts to bring to life our credo of 'Good Health Can't Wait'. With this, I'd like to hand over the call to Parag for taking you through the financial performance of the company.

Parag Agarwal:Thank you, Prasad. Greetings to all of you and I hope all of you are doing well. I am delighted to take you through our results for the quarter 4 and full year of fiscal 2023. FY23 has been a year of strong financial performance with the highest ever sales, record profitability and robust cash flow generation from operations. Let me provide you with a quick rundown of our Q4 and FY23 financials. For this section, all the amounts are translated into U.S. dollar at a convenience translation rate of INR82.19, which is the rate as of 31st March 2023. Consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at INR6,297 crores, that is U.S. $766 million and grew by 16% on year-on- year basis and declined by 7% on a sequential quarter basis. Year-on-year growth was driven by growth in both generics and PSAI businesses.

This was further augmented with income from divestment of a few non-core brands in India. Quarter-on-quarter decline was primarily due to sales volatility in the NAG business. The revenues for the financial year 2023 stood at INR24,588 crores, that is U.S. $2.99 billion and grew by 15%. The growth was mainly driven by new product launches, partly offset with price erosion. Consolidated gross profit margin for this quarter has been 57.2%, an increase of approximately 430 bps over previous year and decline of 210 bps on quarter-on-quarter basis. Year-on-year increase was driven by new product sales with higher gross margins and favourable foreign exchange.

Quarter-on-quarter decline was primarily due to product mix and lower operating leverage, although partly offset by divestment income. Gross margins for the global generics and PSAI were at 61.7% and 25.2% for the quarter. Gross margin for FY23 has been 56.7%, which is an increase of 360 bps over FY22. The increase was driven by new product sales with higher gross margins, higher government incentives and favourable foreign exchange, partly offset with the impact of price erosion.

Gross margins for the global generics and PSAI were at 62.1% and 16.2% for the year. The SG&A spend for the quarter is INR1,799 crores, that is U.S. $219 million and increased by 15% YoY, while it remained flat quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year increase is largely on account of sales and marketing investments and adverse impact of forex translation.

The SG&A spend for the year is INR6,803 crores, that is U.S. $828 million and has grown by 10%. The SG&A cost as a percentage to sales was 27.7% and is lower by 130 bps over previous year due to better operating leverage. The R&D spend for the quarter is INR5,37 crores, that is U.S. $65 million and is at 8.5% of sales. Our R&D efforts are focused towards building a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets, including biosimilars. The R&D spent for FY23 is INR1,938 crores, that is U.S. $236 million. R&D percentage to sales for the year stood at 7.9%. The EBITDA for the quarter is INR1,631 crores, that is U.S. $198 million and the EBITDA margin is 25.9%. The EBITDA for the year is INR7,308 crores, that is U.S. $889 million.

