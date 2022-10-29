Dr Reddy Laboratories : General updates

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Stock Code: DRREDDY-EQ)
BSE Ltd. (Stock Code: 500124)
New York Stock Exchange Inc. (Stock Code: RDY)
NSE IFSC Ltd. (Stock Code: DRREDDY)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Form 6-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
This is to inform you that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared under IFRS in Form 6-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2022. A copy of the Form 6- K is attached. The Form 6-K is also available on the Company's website,
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT0TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF01934
For the Quarter Ended September 30,02022
Commission File Number 1-15182
DR.0REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
(Translation of registrant's name0into English)
8-2-337, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad, Telangana 500 034, India
+91-40-49002900
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will0file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form020-Fx Form040-F¨
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form06-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ______
Yes0¨ No0x
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the0submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form06-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
Yes ¨
No0x
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)0only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign0private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled0 or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which0the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to0be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been0the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.
QUARTERLY REPORT
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Currency of Presentation and Certain Defined Terms
In this Quarterly0Report, references to "$" or "dollars" or "U.S.$" or "U.S. dollars" are to the0legal currency of the United States, and references to "Rs." or "rupees" or "Indian rupees"0or "INR" are to the legal currency of India, references to "MXN" are to the legal currency of Mexico, references0to "ZAR" are to the legal currency of South Africa, references to "UAH" are to the legal currency of Ukraine,0references to "GBP" are to the legal currency of the United Kingdom, references to "RUB" or "rouble"0or "ruble" are to the legal currency of the Russian Federation and references to "EUR" or "euros"0are to the legal currency of the European Union. Our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented0 in Indian rupees and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting"0 ("IAS 34"). Convenience translation into U.S. dollars with respect to our unaudited condensed consolidated interim0 financial statements is also presented. References to a particular "fiscal" year are to our fiscal year ended March031 of such year. References to "ADSs" are to our American Depositary Shares. All references to "IAS" are0to the International Accounting Standards, to "IASB" are to the International Accounting Standards Board, to "IFRS"0are to International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB, to "SIC" are to the Standing Interpretations0 Committee and to "IFRIC" are to the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. References to "FVTOCI"0are to fair value through other comprehensive income and to "FVTPL" are to fair value through profit and loss.
References to "U.S.0FDA" are to the United States Food and Drug Administration, to "ANDS" are to Abbreviated New Drug Submissions,0to "NDAs" are to New Drug Applications, and to "ANDAs" are to Abbreviated New Drug Applications.
References to "U.S."0 or "United States" are to the United States of America, its territories and its possessions. References to "India"0 are to the Republic of India. References to "EU" are to the European Union. All references to "we", "us",0"our", "DRL", "Dr. Reddy's" or the "Company" shall mean Dr. Reddy's0Laboratories Limited and its subsidiaries. "Dr. Reddy's" is a registered trademark of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories0Limited in India. Other trademarks or trade names used in this Quarterly Report are trademarks registered in the name of Dr. Reddy's0Laboratories Limited or are pending before the respective trademark registries, unless otherwise specified. Market share data is0based on information provided by IQVIA Holdings Inc. (formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.) ("IQVIA"), a provider of0market research to the pharmaceutical industry, unless otherwise stated.
Our unaudited condensed0consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Indian rupees and translated into U.S. dollars for the convenience of0the reader. Except as otherwise stated in this report, all convenience translations from Indian rupees to U.S. dollars are at the0certified foreign exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 = Rs.81.37, as published by Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2022.0No representation is made that the Indian rupee amounts have been, could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars at such0a rate or any other rate. Any discrepancies in any table between totals and sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
Our main corporate0website address is https://www.drreddys.com. Information contained in our website, www.drreddys.com, is not part of this0Quarterly Report and no portion of such information is incorporated herein.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk0Factor Summary
In addition to historical0information, this quarterly report contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities0Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). In0addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should",0 "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates",0 "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.0The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include,0but are not limited to, risks relating to:
our business and operations in general, including: our0 ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; manufacturing or quality control problems, which may0damage our reputation for quality production and require costly remediation; interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of0our or third party information technology systems or breaches of our data security or other cyber-attacks; the failure to recruit0or retain key personnel; significant sales to a limited number of customers in our U.S. market; our ability to successfully bid0for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions;
in our generics medicines business: consolidation of our0 customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities0and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of significant products; price erosion relating to our generic products,0both from competing products and increased regulation; delays in launches of new generic products; efforts of pharmaceutical companies0to limit the use of generics including through legislation and regulations; the difficulty and expense of obtaining licenses to0proprietary technologies; returns, allowances and chargebacks; and investigations of the calculation of wholesale prices;
current challenges associated with conducting business0 globally, including uncertainty regarding the duration of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, its magnitude and its0adverse effects or economic instability, major hostilities or terrorism;
compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including:0 uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings; costs and delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation0to which we are subject; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement0and coverage; governmental investigations into selling and marketing practices; potential liability for patent infringement; product0liability claims; increased government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements; failure to comply with complex Medicare and0Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; and environmental risk;
other financial and economic risks, including: our exposure0to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; potential impairments of our intangible assets; potential significant0increases in tax liabilities; and the effect on our overall effective tax rate of the termination or expiration of governmental0programs or tax benefits, or of a change in our business;
the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and0operations, including uncertainty regarding the magnitude, duration, and geographic reach of the COVID- 19 pandemic and its impact0on our business, financial condition, operations, cash flows, and liquidity and on the economy in general; challenges associated0with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain; additional regulatory costs or delays in governmental0 processing time due to modified government operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects on product and patent0approvals due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
compliance matters including U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices0Act and similar worldwide anti-bribery laws, which impose restrictions and may carry substantial penalties, which risks include0without limitation the following: We work with third-party distributors and other agents for the marketing and distribution of0our products and, although our policies prohibit these third parties from making improper payments or otherwise violating these0anti-bribery laws, any lapses in complying with such anti- bribery laws by these third parties may adversely impact us. We may0be subject to injunctions or limitations on future conduct, be required to modify our business practices and compliance programs0and/or have a compliance monitor imposed on us, or suffer other criminal or civil penalties or adverse impacts, including lawsuits0by private litigants or investigations and fines imposed by local authorities. Actions by our employees, or third-party intermediaries0acting on our behalf, in violation of such laws, whether carried out in the United States or elsewhere, may expose us to liability0for violations of such anti-bribery laws and accordingly may have a material adverse effect on our reputation and our business,0financial positions, results of operations, and/or cash flows;
risks of reputational damage and other adverse effects0in the event of inadequate performance and management of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics; and
those discussed in the sections titled "risk factors"0and "operating and financial review and prospects" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and in the section titled "operating and financial review, trend information" in this quarterly0report.
Readers are cautioned0not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis and assumptions only0as of the date hereof. In addition, readers should carefully review the other information in this quarterly report, in our most0recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 and in our periodic reports and other documents filed with0and/or furnished to the SEC from time to time.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ITEM 2. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW, TREND INFORMATION
ITEM 3. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
ITEM 4. OTHER MATTERS
ITEM 5. EXHIBITS
SIGNATURES
EXHIBIT 99.1: REVIEW REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
