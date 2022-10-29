Dr Reddy Laboratories : General updates

This is to inform you that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared under IFRS in Form 6-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2022. A copy of the Form 6- K is attached. The Form 6-K is also available on the Company's website,

QUARTERLY REPORT

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Currency of Presentation and Certain Defined Terms

In this Quarterly0Report, references to "$" or "dollars" or "U.S.$" or "U.S. dollars" are to the0legal currency of the United States, and references to "Rs." or "rupees" or "Indian rupees"0or "INR" are to the legal currency of India, references to "MXN" are to the legal currency of Mexico, references0to "ZAR" are to the legal currency of South Africa, references to "UAH" are to the legal currency of Ukraine,0references to "GBP" are to the legal currency of the United Kingdom, references to "RUB" or "rouble"0or "ruble" are to the legal currency of the Russian Federation and references to "EUR" or "euros"0are to the legal currency of the European Union. Our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented0 in Indian rupees and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting"0 ("IAS 34"). Convenience translation into U.S. dollars with respect to our unaudited condensed consolidated interim0 financial statements is also presented. References to a particular "fiscal" year are to our fiscal year ended March031 of such year. References to "ADSs" are to our American Depositary Shares. All references to "IAS" are0to the International Accounting Standards, to "IASB" are to the International Accounting Standards Board, to "IFRS"0are to International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB, to "SIC" are to the Standing Interpretations0 Committee and to "IFRIC" are to the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. References to "FVTOCI"0are to fair value through other comprehensive income and to "FVTPL" are to fair value through profit and loss.

References to "U.S.0FDA" are to the United States Food and Drug Administration, to "ANDS" are to Abbreviated New Drug Submissions,0to "NDAs" are to New Drug Applications, and to "ANDAs" are to Abbreviated New Drug Applications.

References to "U.S."0 or "United States" are to the United States of America, its territories and its possessions. References to "India"0 are to the Republic of India. References to "EU" are to the European Union. All references to "we", "us",0"our", "DRL", "Dr. Reddy's" or the "Company" shall mean Dr. Reddy's0Laboratories Limited and its subsidiaries. "Dr. Reddy's" is a registered trademark of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories0Limited in India. Other trademarks or trade names used in this Quarterly Report are trademarks registered in the name of Dr. Reddy's0Laboratories Limited or are pending before the respective trademark registries, unless otherwise specified. Market share data is0based on information provided by IQVIA Holdings Inc. (formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.) ("IQVIA"), a provider of0market research to the pharmaceutical industry, unless otherwise stated.

Our unaudited condensed0consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Indian rupees and translated into U.S. dollars for the convenience of0the reader. Except as otherwise stated in this report, all convenience translations from Indian rupees to U.S. dollars are at the0certified foreign exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 = Rs.81.37, as published by Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2022.0No representation is made that the Indian rupee amounts have been, could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars at such0a rate or any other rate. Any discrepancies in any table between totals and sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

Our main corporate0website address is https://www.drreddys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk0Factor Summary

In addition to historical0information, this quarterly report contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities0Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). In0addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should",0 "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates",0 "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.0The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include,0but are not limited to, risks relating to:

our business and operations in general, including: our0 ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; manufacturing or quality control problems, which may0damage our reputation for quality production and require costly remediation; interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of0our or third party information technology systems or breaches of our data security or other cyber-attacks; the failure to recruit0or retain key personnel; significant sales to a limited number of customers in our U.S. market; our ability to successfully bid0for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions;

