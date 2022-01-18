Dr Reddy Laboratories : Hyderabad, India, January 17th, 2022 - Form 6-K

Hyderabad, India, January 17th, 2022

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) will announce results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2021 on Friday, January, 28th, 2022 after the Board Meeting.

Summary of Events

Event Date and Time Medium Release of financial results January 28th, after the Board Meeting Stock Exchange, Media, Company website, Business wire, Email Press meet presentation Will be available on the Company's website Company's website www.drreddys.com Earnings Call January 28th, 6:30 PM IST / 8:00 AM EST Hosted by the Company (Details below) Playback of Earnings Call After the earnings call till February 3rd, 2022 Details below Transcript of the Earnings call Will be available on the Company's website Company's website www.drreddys.com

Earnings Call

Following the release, the management of the Company will host an earnings call to discuss the Company's financial performance. (Dial In and other details given below)

Play Back

The play back will be available after the earnings call, till February 3rd, 2022. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757 | +91 22 6663 5757, and Playback Code is 43411.

Conference Joining Information

Option 1: Express Join with DiamondPass™

Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator.

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5503666&linkSecurityString=160df75d06

Option 2: Join through below Dial-In Numbers Universal Access Number: +91 22 6280 1219 +91 22 7115 8120 International Toll Free Number: USA: 1 866 746 2133 UK: 0 808 101 1573 Singapore: 800 101 2045 Hong Kong: 800 964 448

No password/pin number is necessary to dial in to any of the above numbers. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

