Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/17
4673.6 INR   -0.31%
06:35aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Hyderabad, India, January 17th, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
01/14Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
01/12Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Hyderabad, India, January 17th, 2022 - Form 6-K

01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hyderabad, India, January 17th, 2022

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) will announce results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2021 on Friday, January, 28th, 2022 after the Board Meeting.

Summary of Events

Event Date and Time Medium
Release of financial results January 28th, after the Board Meeting Stock Exchange, Media, Company website, Business wire, Email
Press meet presentation Will be available on the Company's website Company's website www.drreddys.com
Earnings Call January 28th, 6:30 PM IST / 8:00 AM EST

Hosted by the Company

(Details below)

Playback of Earnings Call After the earnings call till February 3rd, 2022 Details below
Transcript of the Earnings call Will be available on the Company's website Company's website www.drreddys.com

Earnings Call

Following the release, the management of the Company will host an earnings call to discuss the Company's financial performance. (Dial In and other details given below)

Play Back

The play back will be available after the earnings call, till February 3rd, 2022. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757 | +91 22 6663 5757, and Playback Code is 43411.

Conference Joining Information

Option 1: Express Join with DiamondPass™

Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator.

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5503666&linkSecurityString=160df75d06

Option 2: Join through below Dial-In Numbers

Universal Access Number:

+91 22 6280 1219

+91 22 7115 8120

International Toll Free Number:

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

No password/pin number is necessary to dial in to any of the above numbers. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its businesses, Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our Major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein."

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 11:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
06:35aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Hyderabad, India, January 17th, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
01/14Asian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
01/12Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/11Asian ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/10SUB : Intimation - Form 6-K
PU
01/09Investors, Promoters Reportedly Put Curatio Healthcare on the Block
CI
01/07DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Intimation dated January 7, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
01/07Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Appoints K P Krishnan as Additional Director, Categor..
CI
01/06Asian ADRs Slightly Higher Thursday
MT
01/04Dr Reddy's Laboratories to Launch COVID-19 Treatment Drug Molnupiravir Soon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 215 B 2 876 M 2 876 M
Net income 2022 29 510 M 396 M 396 M
Net cash 2022 17 146 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 775 B 10 440 M 10 398 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 22 739
Free-Float -
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 4 673,60 INR
Average target price 5 449,94 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-4.79%10 440
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.89%441 855
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.10%325 363
PFIZER, INC.-6.94%308 427
ABBVIE INC.0.35%240 202
NOVO NORDISK A/S-15.01%223 075