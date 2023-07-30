Sub 39th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. 1ST through Video Conferencing (VC) facility/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

I, Rashida Adenwala, Company Secretary in whole-time practice, Partner, R & A Associates, Company Secretaries, Hyderabad was appointed as Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (Company) for the purpose of scrutinizing the remote e-voting and electronic voting (e-voting) at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company in a fair and transparent manner pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) (the Rules) and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) and circulars dated May 12, 2020, January 15, 2021, May 13, 2022 and January 5, 2023 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India and in compliance with framework issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs through its General Circulars No's. 14/2020, 17/2020, 20/2020, 02/2021, 02/2022 and 10/2022 dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021, May 5, 2022 and December 28, 2022, respectively (MCA Circulars), on the resolutions contained in the Notice of the 39th AGM of the members of the Company, held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. 1ST through Video Conferencing (VC) facility / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility and also for ascertaining the requisite majority for the resolutions proposed therein.

The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure the compliance with the requirements of the Act and the Rules including MCA Circulars and Listing Regulations relating to remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM for the resolutions contained in the Notice of the 39th AGM of the members of the company. Our responsibility as a Scrutinizer is to ensure that the remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM is carried out in a fair and transparent manner and to make a consolidated scrutinizer's report on the votes cast "IN FAVOUR" or "AGAINST" the resolutions contained in the Notice of the 39th AGM of the members of the Company. The Company has engaged the services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for voting by electronic means (both for remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM).

In accordance with the Notice of the 39th AGM sent to the members and the 'Advertisement' published pursuant to Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), the remote e-voting period was open from Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. (1ST) and was closed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. (1ST)

Members holding shares as on Thursday, July 20, 2023, "cut-off date", were entitled to vote on the resolution stated in the Notice of the 39th AGM of the Company.

The voting at the AGM was allowed by using an electronic voting system, on the resolutions on which the voting is to be held. The said voting system was provided to all those members who attended the AGM through VC/OAVM but have not cast their votes by availing the remote e-voting facility. As per the information provided by NSDL, the name of the members who had already voted through remote e-voting facility was blocked for voting at the AGM.

After the conclusion of the voting at the AGM at 12:02 pm. the votes on remote e-voting and at AGM venue were unblocked on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2:22 pm 1ST due to technical issues, in the presence of two witnesses who were not employees of the Company and the e-voting results/list of members who have voted for and against were downloaded from the e-voting website of NSDL.

The combined results of the remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM are given as 'Annexure-I' to this report. Based on combined results, we report that, all the resolutions as per the Notice of the 39th AGM of the Company stands passed with requisite majority.

The electronic data and all other relevant records relating to the remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM are under my safe custody until the Chairman approves and signs the Minutes of the 39th AGM and thereafter will be handed over to the Company Secretary of the Company for safe preservation.

Place: Hyderabad Date: July 28, 2023 For R & A Associates (Rashida Adenwala) Partner FCS No. 4020, CP No. 2224 UDIN: F004020E000690563

Annexure-I Combined Results (remote e-voting and E-voting at AGM)

Item number of

Notice and type of Mode of Total no. of votes Votes in favour of the resolution Votes against the

resolution Invalid

Votes Resolution Description Voting cast No's %age No's %age No's %age 1 - Ordinary Resolution Adoption of the financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Remote e-voting 13,03,77,211 13,03,70,934 99.995 6,277 0.005 - - E-voting at the AGM 46,971 46,971 100.000 - 0.000 - - Total 13,04,24,182 13,04,17,905 99.995 6,277 0.005 - - 2 - Ordinary Resolution Declaration of Dividend of Rs.40 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31,2023. Remote e-voting 13,10,56,364 13,09,56,082 99.923 1,00,282 0.077 - - E-voting at the AGM 46,971 46,971 100.000 - 0.000 - - Total 13,11,03,335 13,10,03,053 99.924 1,00,282 0.076 - - 3 - Ordinary Resolution Re-appointment of Mr. G V Prasad (DIN: 00057433), as a Director, who retires by rotation, and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. Remote e-voting 13,11,92,012 13,03,37,565 99.349 8,54,447 0.651 - - E-voting at the AGM 46,971 46,971 100.000 - 0.000 - - Total 13,12,38,983 13,03,84,536 99.349 8,54,447 0.651 - - 4 - Special Resolution Appointment of Dr. Claudio Albrecht (DIN: 10109819), as an Independent Director of the Company, in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 Remote e-voting 13,10,68,526 13,06,47,195 99.679 4,21,331 0.321 - - E-voting at the AGM 46,971 46,971 100.000 - 0.000 - - Total 13,11,15,497 13,06,94,166 99.679 4,21,331 0.321 - - 5 - Special Resolution Re-appointment of Mr. Leo Puri (DIN: 01764813) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 Remote e-voting 13,10,77,320 13,05,76,710 99.618 5,00,610 0.382 - - E-voting at the AGM 46,971 46,971 100.000 - 0.000 - - Total 13,11,24,291 13,06,23,681 99.618 5,00,610 0.382 - - 6 - Special Resolution Re-appointment of Ms. Shikha Sharma (DIN: 00043265) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 Remote e-voting 13,20,26,840 12,90,11,328 97.716 30,15,512 2.284 - - E-voting at the AGM 46,971 46,971 100.000 - 0.000 - - Total 13,20,73,811 12,90,58,299 97.717 30,15,512 2.283 - - 7 - Ordinary Resolution Remuneration payable to Cost Auditors, M/s. Sagar & Associates, Cost Accountants, for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 Remote e-voting 13,10,89,875 13,09,27,421 99.876 1,62,454 0.124 - - E-voting at the AGM 46,971 46,971 100.000 - 0.000 - - Total 13,11,36,846 13,09,74,392 99.876 1,62,454 0.124 - -

Annexure C

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

Summary of proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited ('the Company') held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10.00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

Directors Present through VC:

1. Mr. K Satish Reddy Chairman and Member, participated from Hyderabad, India 2. Mr. G V Prasad Co-Chairman and Managing Director and Member, participated from Hyderabad, India 3. Mr. Arun M Kumar Independent Director, participated from Hyderabad, India 4. Dr. Claudio Albrecht Independent Director, participated from Zurich, Switzerland 5. Ms. Kalpana Morparia Independent Director and Member, participated from Mumbai, India 6. Mr. Leo Puri Independent Director, participated from Singapore 7. Ms. Penny Wan Independent Director, participated from Hyderabad, India 8. Dr. K P Krishnan Independent Director, participated from Delhi, India 9. Ms. Shikha Sharma Independent Director, participated from Mumbai, India 10. Mr. Sridar Iyengar Independent Director, participated from Hyderabad, India

In attendance through VC, participated from Hyderabad, India:

1. Mr. Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer 2. Mr. Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer 3. Mr. K Randhir Singh Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head-CSR

Other representatives through VC:

1. Representatives of M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors, participated from Hyderabad, India

2. Mr. Makarand M. Joshi, Secretarial Auditor, M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, participated from Mumbai, India

3. Ms. Rashida Adenwalla, Scrutinizer, Partner, M/s. R & A Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, participated from Hyderabad, India

Members Present:

75 members attended the meeting through VC/OAVM.

Pursuant to Article 70 of Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. K Satish Reddy, the Chairman of the Board took the chair and conducted the proceedings of the meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the meeting was called to order.

Thereafter, the Company Secretary informed the members that the meeting is being held through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Company Secretary further stated that since the Integrated Report for FY2023 containing the Notice of the 39th AGM and the Auditor's Report was circulated to the members through electronic mode, the Notice convening the meeting and the Auditor's Report are taken as read. Thereafter, the Chairman delivered his speech followed with the address by the Co-Chairman and Managing Director.

The members were informed that the Integrated Annual Report for FY2023 containing the Audited Financial Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2023, Board's and Auditor's report had been sent through electronic mode to all the members whose e-mail addresses were registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s)/Registrar and Transfer Agent. The members were also informed that the original documents (as referred to in the Integrated Report) along with the statutory registers were made available for inspection before the 39th AGM and were also available during the AGM for inspection in electronic mode.

Further, the Members were invited to come forward and seek clarifications/information on the operational and financial performance of the Company. In addition to certain queries on financial statements, the members sought clarifications on key financial/operational matters. These queries were adequately responded to by the Management

The members were further informed that the Company had provided to the members facility to cast their votes electronically, on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of the 39th AGM through remote e-voting provided by NSDL. The remote e-voting facility was open from Sunday, July 23, 2023 (9.00 AM IST) to Wednesday, July 26, 2023 (5.00 PM IST). Members who attended the AGM and had not cast their votes through remote e-voting prior to the meeting were provided an opportunity to cast their votes during the AGM through the e-voting facility provided by NSDL.

The following items of business, as per the Notice of the 39th AGM dated May 10, 2023 were transacted at the meeting:

Ordinary Business

1. Adoption of Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon (Ordinary Resolution).

2. Declaration of dividend of Rs. 40 per equity share for the FY2023 (Ordinary Resolution).

3. Re-appointment of Mr. G V Prasad (DIN: 00057433), as a Director, who retires by rotation, and being eligible offers himself for the re-appointment. (Ordinary Resolution).

Special Business

4. Appointment of Dr. Claudio Albrecht (DIN: 10109819), as an Independent Director in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. (Special Resolution).

5. Re-appointment of Mr. Leo Puri (DIN: 01764813) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. (Special Resolution).

6. Re-appointment of Ms. Shikha Sharma (DIN: 00043265) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Special Resolution)

7. Remuneration payable to Cost Auditors, M/s. Sagar & Associates, Cost Accountants, for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. (Ordinary Resolution)

The Chairman informed the members that Ms. Rashida Adenwala (FCS no. 4020 and CP no. 2224), Practicing Company Secretary and Partner of M/s. R & A Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Hyderabad, was appointed as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the processes of remote e-voting prior to the meeting and e-voting during the AGM in a fair and transparent manner and to report on the voting results for the items as per the Notice of the 39th AGM. The Chairman also informed the members that the Company Secretary is authorised on behalf of the board, to declare the results of the voting.

The Scrutinizer's Report was received, and accordingly all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the 39th AGM were declared as passed by requisite majority.

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head-CSR