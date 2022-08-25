Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
4217.40 INR   -0.20%
07:08aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings - Form 6-K
PU
08/24Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings - Form 6-K

08/25/2022 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings

This is to inform you that the Company's management will be participating in the investor group meeting organized by Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Private Limited on August 25, 2022 in Hyderabad, India.

Please note that the schedule of the aforesaid meetings is subject to change due to any exigencies on the part of investors / Company.

This is for your information.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
/s/ K Randhir Singh
K Randhir Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CC:- New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)
NSE IFSC Ltd

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
07:08aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Boar..
PU
08/24Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/18Indian Indices Post Marginal Gainsat the Close; Kotak Mahindra Bank Climbs 4%
MT
08/18Indian shares edge up at close in choppy trade
RE
08/18Indian shares drift lower as global mood dour after Fed minutes
RE
08/17Intercept Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Settle Liver Disease Drug Patent Lawsuit
MT
08/16Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case
RE
08/16DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Related Party Transaction
PU
08/15Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 230 B 2 887 M 2 887 M
Net income 2023 35 687 M 447 M 447 M
Net cash 2023 39 076 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 700 B 8 776 M 8 776 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 4 217,40 INR
Average target price 4 883,89 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-14.08%8 776
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.21%435 340
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.44%302 982
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.21%270 530
PFIZER, INC.-19.68%266 194
NOVO NORDISK A/S10.91%247 565