Dr Reddy Laboratories : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings - Form 6-K

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings
This is to inform you that the Company's management will be participating in the following investor conference and group / institutional investor meetings:
|
Date
|
Organized by
|
Meeting details
|
Location
|
Timing
|
13-Jun-23
|
Goldman Sachs
|
44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|
California,
US
|
08:40 to 17:15 hrs PDT
(from 9:10 pm IST)
|
15-Jun-23
|
BofA Securities
|
Investor group meeting
|
Virtual
|
16:00 to 17:00 hrs IST
|
19-Jun-23
|
Kotak Securities
|
Investor group meeting
|
Hyderabad
|
10:00 to 11:00 hrs IST
14:00 to 17:00 hrs IST
|
20-Jun-23
|
JM Financial Institutional Securities
|
Investor group meeting
|
Hyderabad
|
10:00 to 11:30 hrs IST
Please note that the schedules of the aforesaid meetings are subject to change due to any exigencies on the part of Investors / Company.
This is for your information.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|
/s/ K Randhir Singh
|
|
K Randhir Singh
|
Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head CSR
|
CC:-
|
New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)
NSE IFSC Ltd
Disclaimer
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:34:05 UTC.