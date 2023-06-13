Advanced search
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
4673.95 INR   +0.09%
Dr Reddy Laboratories : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings - Form 6-K
PU
06/09American Depositary Receipts of Asian Equities Rise Supported by Bullish US Markets
MT
06/08Pharmaceutical Giant Bayer Stops Clicks Selling Cheaper Generic Blood Thinning Medication
AQ
Dr Reddy Laboratories : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings - Form 6-K

06/13/2023 | 10:35am EDT
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings

This is to inform you that the Company's management will be participating in the following investor conference and group / institutional investor meetings:

Date Organized by Meeting details Location Timing
13-Jun-23 Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

California,

US

08:40 to 17:15 hrs PDT

(from 9:10 pm IST)

15-Jun-23 BofA Securities Investor group meeting Virtual 16:00 to 17:00 hrs IST
19-Jun-23 Kotak Securities Investor group meeting Hyderabad 10:00 to 11:00 hrs IST
14:00 to 17:00 hrs IST
20-Jun-23 JM Financial Institutional Securities Investor group meeting Hyderabad 10:00 to 11:30 hrs IST

Please note that the schedules of the aforesaid meetings are subject to change due to any exigencies on the part of Investors / Company.

This is for your information.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

/s/ K Randhir Singh
K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head CSR

CC:- New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)

NSE IFSC Ltd

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 241 B 2 923 M 2 923 M
Net income 2023 42 848 M 520 M 520 M
Net cash 2023 35 320 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 781 B 9 467 M 9 467 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 4 673,95 INR
Average target price 4 967,53 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED10.38%9 418
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.42%447 315
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.72%422 721
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%354 070
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.98%278 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.60%249 349
