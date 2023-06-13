Dr Reddy Laboratories : Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings - Form 6-K

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings

This is to inform you that the Company's management will be participating in the following investor conference and group / institutional investor meetings:

Date Organized by Meeting details Location Timing 13-Jun-23 Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference California, US 08:40 to 17:15 hrs PDT (from 9:10 pm IST) 15-Jun-23 BofA Securities Investor group meeting Virtual 16:00 to 17:00 hrs IST 19-Jun-23 Kotak Securities Investor group meeting Hyderabad 10:00 to 11:00 hrs IST

14:00 to 17:00 hrs IST 20-Jun-23 JM Financial Institutional Securities Investor group meeting Hyderabad 10:00 to 11:30 hrs IST

Please note that the schedules of the aforesaid meetings are subject to change due to any exigencies on the part of Investors / Company.

