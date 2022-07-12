Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
4502.75 INR   +2.25%
06:24aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Newspaper advertisement - Form 6-K
PU
07/11Asian ADRs Fall in Monday Trading
MT
07/11DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Newspaper advertisement - Form 6-K

07/12/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newspaper advertisement

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company and e-voting information as published in Business Standard and Nava Telangana.

This is for your information and records

With regards,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

/s/ K Randhir Singh
K Randhir Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

CC:- New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code:RDY)

NSE IFSC Ltd.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
06:24aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Newspaper advertisement - Form 6-K
PU
07/11Asian ADRs Fall in Monday Trading
MT
07/11DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/10Dr Reddy's Laboratories Introduces Bladder Treatment Drug in US
MT
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Add to Earlier Friday Advance
MT
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rise in Defensive Session
MT
07/08Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Launches Generic Overactive Bladder Treatment in US
MT
07/08Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release..
BU
07/08Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Announces the Launch of Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended..
CI
07/07Dr Reddy's Laboratories Gets Two Observations from US FDA After Andra Pradesh, India Fa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 233 B 2 935 M 2 935 M
Net income 2023 33 492 M 421 M 421 M
Net cash 2023 34 845 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 747 B 9 401 M 9 401 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 4 502,75 INR
Average target price 4 985,64 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-8.27%9 401
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.21%469 311
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.86%298 016
PFIZER, INC.-9.96%296 760
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.89%272 869
ABBVIE INC.13.17%270 774