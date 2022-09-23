Advanced search
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
4182.85 INR   +0.80%
DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Postal Ballot Notice- Advertisement - Form 6-K
PU
09/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/20Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Dr Reddy Laboratories : Postal Ballot Notice- Advertisement - Form 6-K

09/23/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Postal Ballot Notice- Advertisement

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, and further to our intimation dated September 20, 2022, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding dispatch of notice of postal ballot and e-voting information as published in Business Standard and Nava Telangana on September 22, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

/s/ K Randhir Singh

K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

CC: New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)
NSE IFSC Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 231 B 2 844 M 2 844 M
Net income 2023 35 556 M 439 M 439 M
Net cash 2023 37 097 M 458 M 458 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 694 B 8 565 M 8 565 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-14.79%8 565
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.86%436 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.54%295 381
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.81%260 838
ABBVIE INC.5.62%252 855
PFIZER, INC.-24.52%250 143