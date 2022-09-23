Dr Reddy Laboratories : Postal Ballot Notice- Advertisement - Form 6-K

Postal Ballot Notice- Advertisement

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, and further to our intimation dated September 20, 2022, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding dispatch of notice of postal ballot and e-voting information as published in Business Standard and Nava Telangana on September 22, 2022.

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

/s/ K Randhir Singh

K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

