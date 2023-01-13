Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
4310.65 INR   +1.11%
07:06aDr. Reddy's Laboratories Secures Trademark Rights to Pfizer's Breast Cancer Drug
MT
01/12Financial Stocks Boost Asian Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
01/11Asian Equities Nudge Lower After Strong Start in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : . Reddy's launches in-house palbociclib (PRIMCYV®) to widen access to high-quality breast cancer ug - Form 6-K

01/13/2023 | 07:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Reddy's launches in-house palbociclib (PRIMCYV®) to

widen access to high-quality breast cancer drug

· First-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer
· Dr. Reddy's has acquired trademark rights to the product for use in India from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd.
· In-house manufacturing of API and finished drug at USFDA-approved facilities
· Dr. Reddy's among select companies to have conducted bioequivalence study and has already received tentative approval from the USFDA
· PRIMCYV® will be retailed in India at an 85% reduction from the current MRP to widen patient access to the trusted brand and high-quality product
· The company plans to roll out a unique Patient Assistance Programme (PAP) to support long-term therapy of patients on PRIMCYV®.

Hyderabad, India; January 13, 2023 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY; hereafter referred to as "Dr. Reddy's"), announced that it has acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug PRIMCYV® from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd for use in the Indian market.

PRIMCYV® is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Since May 2022, Dr. Reddy's has been marketing the drug in collaboration with Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd under the brand name PRIMCYV® in India. The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg.

Following the trademark rights acquisition, Dr. Reddy's will manufacture the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished drug at its state-of-the-art facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr. Reddy's is amongst select companies in the world to have conducted a bioequivalence study and received tentative approval from the USFDA for palbociclib. The in-house product will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85% from the current MRP to increase affordability and access to palbociclib. Dr. Reddy's plans to roll out a unique Patient Assistance Programme to support long-term therapy of the patients on PRIMCYV®.

CONTACT
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD. Investor relationS Media relationS

8-2-337, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad - 500034, Telangana, India.

Richa Periwal

richaperiwal@drreddys.com

USHA IYER

ushaiyer@drreddys.com

Through leading brands such as Hervycta, Mitotax, Docetere, Nab Mitotax, PRIMCYV and others, Dr. Reddy's has made a portfolio of reliable and high-quality medicines available to patients in India in keeping with its purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait'.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait', we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
07:06aDr. Reddy's Laboratories Secures Trademark Rights to Pfizer's Breast Cancer Drug
MT
01/12Financial Stocks Boost Asian Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
01/11Asian Equities Nudge Lower After Strong Start in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/11Theranica Enters into Agreement With Dr. Reddy's for Commercializing Nerivio in India
AQ
01/10Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd. Enters into Agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limi..
CI
01/06Asian Equities Rise in Friday Trading, End Week Up More Than 5%
MT
01/06Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Announces Resignation of Allan Grant Oberman as an Ind..
CI
01/03Asian Equities Start New Year Higher, Led by Tech, Entertainment Stocks
MT
2022Dr Reddy Laboratories : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
2022Dr Reddy Laboratories : Asset Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 236 B 2 906 M 2 906 M
Net income 2023 39 396 M 485 M 485 M
Net cash 2023 36 513 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 716 B 8 815 M 8 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 4 310,65 INR
Average target price 5 002,66 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED1.80%8 815
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.00%454 920
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.48%341 228
NOVO NORDISK A/S-2.59%299 996
MERCK & CO., INC.0.74%283 381
ABBVIE INC.-5.81%269 107