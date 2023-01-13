Dr Reddy Laboratories : . Reddy's launches in-house palbociclib (PRIMCYV®) to widen access to high-quality breast cancer ug - Form 6-K

Dr. Reddy's launches in-house palbociclib (PRIMCYV®) to

widen access to high-quality breast cancer drug

· First-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer

· Dr. Reddy's has acquired trademark rights to the product for use in India from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd.

· In-house manufacturing of API and finished drug at USFDA-approved facilities

· Dr. Reddy's among select companies to have conducted bioequivalence study and has already received tentative approval from the USFDA

· PRIMCYV® will be retailed in India at an 85% reduction from the current MRP to widen patient access to the trusted brand and high-quality product

· The company plans to roll out a unique Patient Assistance Programme (PAP) to support long-term therapy of patients on PRIMCYV®.

Hyderabad, India; January 13, 2023 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY; hereafter referred to as "Dr. Reddy's"), announced that it has acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug PRIMCYV® from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd for use in the Indian market.

PRIMCYV® is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Since May 2022, Dr. Reddy's has been marketing the drug in collaboration with Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd under the brand name PRIMCYV® in India. The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg.

Following the trademark rights acquisition, Dr. Reddy's will manufacture the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished drug at its state-of-the-art facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr. Reddy's is amongst select companies in the world to have conducted a bioequivalence study and received tentative approval from the USFDA for palbociclib. The in-house product will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85% from the current MRP to increase affordability and access to palbociclib. Dr. Reddy's plans to roll out a unique Patient Assistance Programme to support long-term therapy of the patients on PRIMCYV®.

Through leading brands such as Hervycta, Mitotax, Docetere, Nab Mitotax, PRIMCYV and others, Dr. Reddy's has made a portfolio of reliable and high-quality medicines available to patients in India in keeping with its purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait'.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait', we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com .

