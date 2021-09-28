Log in
Dr Reddy Laboratories : . Reddy's sets Guinness World Records™ title with world's largest toothbrush sculpture, 'Fastminar'

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Press Release

CONTACT

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

8-2-337, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills,

AMIT AGARWAL

USHA IYER

Hyderabad - 500034. Telangana, India.

AMITA@DRREDDYS.COM

USHAIYER@DRREDDYS.COM

Dr. Reddy's sets Guinness World Records™ title with world's

largest toothbrush sculpture, 'Fastminar'

  • Guinness World Records title for world's largest toothbrush sculpture of a body part (supported) unveiled by Hon. Secretary-General of the Indian Dental Association
  • World record feat commemorates 20 twenty years of helping India manage tooth sensitivity
  • Globally, ~57% adults suffer from dentine hypersensitivity(1)

Hyderabad, India, September 28, 2021For Immediate Release

…..….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Hyderabad, India, September 28, 2021 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DR REDDY,

NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, hereafter referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") announced the creation of 'Fastminar', the world's largest toothbrush sculpture of a body part dedicated to raising awareness of dentine hypersensitivity. Fastminar is a 40-feet structure made with approximately 80,000 toothbrushes and is located at Terna Dental College in Navi Mumbai. The monument has been certified by Guinness World Records as the largest toothbrush sculpture of a body part in the world (supported).

The monument was unveiled by Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary-General of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), in a special ceremony in the presence of officials from Guinness World Records, the IDA, Dr. Reddy's and Terna Dental College. The event saw Dr. Romi Jain, Head of Public Health, Terna Dental College, speak about recent trends in treating sensitivity and the IDA on the importance of raising awareness on sensitivity. This was followed by a formal announcement from the Guinness World Records adjudication team on the new world record set by the Senquel F team of Dr. Reddy's.

The world record feat saw nationwide engagement and participation from 8,890 dentists who contributed toothbrushes to the construction of Fastminar. It is part of an ongoing attempt to draw attention to the topic of dentine and tooth sensitivity, treatment options, maximise outreach and to encourage timely action to bring India relief from sensitivity. Fastminar will remain on display at Terna Dental College in Navi Mumbai for 365 days. In keeping with Dr. Reddy's commitment to greener and more sustainable ways of living, the toothbrushes and material used in the monument will then be dismantled, pulverised and re-used in building and construction activity.

Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Secretary, IDA, said: "One out of every five individuals suffers from tooth sensitivity in India, and inspite of this prevalence, there is often little timely corrective action against it. The biggest reason for this is low understanding and awareness of dentine hypersensitivity. With this activity, Dr. Reddy's has undertaken the responsibility of educating about tooth sensitivity or dentine hypersensitivity. This is a commendable exercise by Dr. Reddy's and we completely support this initiative."

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer - Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said: "Minars are the pride of a city, and take years to be built. But our minar, which is a symbol of our promise to provide fast relief from dentine sensitivity, was built in just over a month in keeping with our credo of 'Good Health Can't Wait'. Hence the name 'Fastminar'. It marks two decades of our work in helping manage tooth sensitivity and renews our commitment to giving India effective solutions to this condition. We are pleased to see Fastminar recognised by Guinness World Records and hope this will help in drawing attention to the treatment options available in this area, and encourage more conversations around this topic. We would like to thank the IDA and our nationwide network of colleagues in making this a successful effort."

Dentine hypersensitivity (DH) is one of the most common dental clinical conditions experienced among the general public. DH occurs as a result of exposure of the dentine part of the tooth to the oral environment following loss of overlying cementum or enamel. DH is initially experienced as episodic pain and over a period of time can become chronic due to the increase in tooth wear(2). It is a painful condition with prevalence ranging from 4-74% globally among the adult population. In India, the prevalence of hypersensitivity varies from 40-50%, and is higher in patients in the age bracket of 20-50 years(3). There are methods to manage DH, with the leading option being the use of a toothpaste containing potassium salts, fluoride composites, resins, laser and bioglass(4).

  1. Rahardjo A,et al. Efficacy of a toothpaste containing 5% potassium nitrate in desensitizing dentinhypersensitivity.Asian journal of Pharmaceutical and Clinical Research.2016;9(2):3457
  2. Drug Invention Today. Vol 14, Issue 3, 2020
  3. J Clin Diagn Res. 2014 Sep; 8(9): ZC48-ZC51
  4. European Journal of Molecular & Clinical Medicine, Volume 07, Issue 03, 2020

……………………………………………………………………………………..……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are

gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe.

Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues,and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
