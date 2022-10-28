Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
4460.90 INR   -0.64%
10:47aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09:15aDoctor Reddy's : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:42aIndia's Dr Reddy's Labs profit jumps 12% on strong U.S. sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 6-K

10/28/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Results of Review of Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and subsidiaries (the Company) as of September 30, 2022, and the related condensed consolidated interim income statements and statements of comprehensive income for the three and six month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and the condensed consolidated interim statements of, changes in equity and cash flows for the six -month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "condensed consolidated interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB"), the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2022, the related consolidated income statements, statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes and schedules (not presented herein); and in our report dated June 27, 2022, we expressed an unqualified audit opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2022, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position from which it has been derived.

Basis for Review Results

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

/s/ Ernst & Young Associates LLP

Hyderabad, India

October 28, 2022

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 18:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
10:47aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09:15aDoctor Reddy's : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:42aIndia's Dr Reddy's Labs profit jumps 12% on strong U.S. sales
RE
12:15aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; mixed global cues weigh
RE
10/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
10/25Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to $66 From $69, Reiterates O..
MT
10/24Sub : Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on Postal Ballot by voting through remote e-voting..
PU
10/24Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Appoints Mr. Arun Madhavan Kumar as an Independent Dir..
CI
10/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/14Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 231 B 2 802 M 2 802 M
Net income 2023 35 542 M 432 M 432 M
Net cash 2023 34 907 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 741 B 8 998 M 8 995 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 4 460,90 INR
Average target price 4 872,76 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-9.12%9 056
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.72%453 034
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.56%338 576
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.15%271 530
ABBVIE INC.13.37%271 370
PFIZER, INC.-22.54%256 709