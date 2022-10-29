Dr Reddy Laboratories : Retirement

October 29, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ)

BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500124)

New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)

NSE IFSC Ltd. (Stock Code: DRREDDY)

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -Changein Directorate

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that Mr Prasad Menon, has ceased to be a Director of the Company, from close of business hours on October 29, 2022, on completion of his term as an Independent Director which was from October 30, 2017 to October 29, 2022.

Further, we would like to inform that post retirement of Mr. Prasad Menon, as an Independent Director, the composition of Board and its Committees continue to be in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are annexed herewith.

We would further like to inform that the Board has designated Ms.Kalpana Morparia, Independent Director of the Company, as the Lead Independent Director, with effect from October 30, 2022, in place of Mr. Prasad Menon.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer