Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
4460.90 INR   -0.64%
02:29pDr Reddy Laboratories : Retirement
PU
11:19aDr Reddy Laboratories : General updates
PU
10/28Dr Reddy Laboratories : Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : Retirement

10/29/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 29, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ)

BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500124)

New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)

NSE IFSC Ltd. (Stock Code: DRREDDY)

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -Changein Directorate

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that Mr Prasad Menon, has ceased to be a Director of the Company, from close of business hours on October 29, 2022, on completion of his term as an Independent Director which was from October 30, 2017 to October 29, 2022.

Further, we would like to inform that post retirement of Mr. Prasad Menon, as an Independent Director, the composition of Board and its Committees continue to be in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The details under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are annexed herewith.

We would further like to inform that the Board has designated Ms.Kalpana Morparia, Independent Director of the Company, as the Lead Independent Director, with effect from October 30, 2022, in place of Mr. Prasad Menon.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

KUMAR Digitally signed by KUMAR

RANDHI RANDHIR SINGH

Date: 2022.10.29

K Randhir Singh R SINGH 20:52:35 +05'30'

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Annexure

Details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Details of Mr. Prasad Menon

Sl.

Particulars

Remarks

No

1

Reason for change

Retirement on account of end of term as an Independent

Director on October 29, 2022

2

Date of cessation as a Director

October 29, 2022

3

Brief profile

Not applicable

4

Disclosure of relationships

Not applicable

between directors

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

KUMAR RANDHIR SINGH

Digitally signed by KUMAR RANDHIR SINGH Date: 2022.10.29 20:53:03 +05'30'

K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 18:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
02:29pDr Reddy Laboratories : Retirement
PU
11:19aDr Reddy Laboratories : General updates
PU
10/28Dr Reddy Laboratories : Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 6-K
PU
10/28Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/28Doctor Reddy's : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Transcript : Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 28,..
CI
10/28India's Dr Reddy's Labs profit jumps 12% on strong U.S. sales
RE
10/28Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
10/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; mixed global cues weigh
RE
10/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 231 B 2 808 M 2 808 M
Net income 2023 36 285 M 441 M 441 M
Net cash 2023 35 671 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 741 B 8 996 M 8 996 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 4 460,90 INR
Average target price 4 882,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-9.12%8 996
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.22%459 765
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.00%341 968
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.50%274 223
PFIZER, INC.-22.54%266 194
ABBVIE INC.9.02%260 957