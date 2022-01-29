Dr Reddy Laboratories : Updates

This is to inform you that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared under IFRS in Form 6-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2022. A copy of the Form 6-K is attached. The Form 6-K is also available on the Company's website, www.drreddys.com.

QUARTERLY REPORT

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Currency of Presentation and Certain Defined Terms

In this Quarterly Report, references to "$" or "dollars" or "U.S.$" or "U.S. dollars" are to the legal currency of the United States, references to "Rs." or "rupees" or "Indian rupees" or "INR" are to the legal currency of India, references to "MXN" are to the legal currency of Mexico, references to "ZAR" are to the legal currency of South Africa, references to "UAH" are to the legal currency of Ukraine, references to "GBP" are to the legal currency of United Kingdom and references to "EUR" or "euros" are to the legal currency of the European Union. Our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Indian rupees and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). Convenience translation into U.S. dollars with respect to our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements is also presented. References to a particular "fiscal" year are to our fiscal year ended March 31 of such year. References to "ADSs" are to our American Depositary Shares. All references to "IAS" are to the International Accounting Standards, to "IASB" are to the International Accounting Standards Board, to "IFRS" are to International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB, to "SIC" are to the Standing Interpretations Committee and to "IFRIC" are to the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. References to "FVTOCI" are to fair value through other comprehensive income and to "FVTPL" are to fair value through profit and loss.

References to "U.S. FDA" are to the United States Food and Drug Administration, to "ANDS" are to Abbreviated New Drug Submissions, to "NDAs" are to New Drug Applications, and to "ANDAs" are to Abbreviated New Drug Applications.

References to "U.S." or "United States" are to the United States of America, its territories and its possessions. References to "India" are to the Republic of India. References to "EU" are to the European Union. References to "CIS" are to the Commonwealth of Independent States, which is comprised of certain countries of the former Soviet Union. All references to "we", "us", "our", "DRL", "Dr. Reddy's" or the "Company" shall mean Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and its subsidiaries. "Dr. Reddy's" is a registered trademark of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited in India. Other trademarks or trade names used in this Quarterly Report are trademarks registered in the name of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited or are pending before the respective trademark registries, unless otherwise specified. Market share data is based on information provided by IQVIA Holdings Inc. (formerly Quintiles IMS Holding Inc.) ("IQVIA"), a provider of market research to the pharmaceutical industry, unless otherwise stated.

Except as otherwise stated in this report, all convenience translations from Indian rupees to U.S. dollars are at the certified foreign exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 = Rs.74.39, as published by Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 30, 2021. No representation is made that the Indian rupee amounts have been, could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars at such a rate or any other rate. Any discrepancies in any table between totals and sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

Our main corporate website address is https://www.drreddys.com. Information contained in our website, www.drreddys.com, is not part of this Quarterly Report and no portion of such information is incorporated herein.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary

In addition to historical information, this quarterly report contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, risks relating to:

in our generics medicines business: consolidation of our customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of significant products; price erosion relating to our generic products, both from competing products and increased regulation; delays in launches of new generic products; efforts of pharmaceutical companies to limit the use of generics including through legislation and regulations; the difficulty and expense of obtaining licenses to proprietary technologies; returns, allowances and chargebacks; and investigations of the calculation of wholesale prices;

