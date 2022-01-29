Dr Reddy Laboratories : Updates

Sub: Form 6-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
This is to inform you that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared under IFRS in Form 6-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2022. A copy of the Form 6-K is attached. The Form 6-K is also available on the Company's website, www.drreddys.com.
This is for your information.
Yours faithfully,
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
VIVEK MITTAL
Vivek Mittal
Global General Counsel and Compliance officer
Encl: As above
CC:- New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY) NSE IFSC Ltd. (Stock Code: DRREDDY)
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Commission File Number 1-15182
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
8-2-337, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad, Telangana 500 034, India
+91-40-49002900
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-FxForm 40-F¨
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ______
Yes ¨
No x
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
Yes ¨
No x
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.
QUARTERLY REPORT
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Currency of Presentation and Certain Defined Terms
In this Quarterly Report, references to "$" or "dollars" or "U.S.$" or "U.S. dollars" are to the legal currency of the United States, references to "Rs." or "rupees" or "Indian rupees" or "INR" are to the legal currency of India, references to "MXN" are to the legal currency of Mexico, references to "ZAR" are to the legal currency of South Africa, references to "UAH" are to the legal currency of Ukraine, references to "GBP" are to the legal currency of United Kingdom and references to "EUR" or "euros" are to the legal currency of the European Union. Our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Indian rupees and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). Convenience translation into U.S. dollars with respect to our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements is also presented. References to a particular "fiscal" year are to our fiscal year ended March 31 of such year. References to "ADSs" are to our American Depositary Shares. All references to "IAS" are to the International Accounting Standards, to "IASB" are to the International Accounting Standards Board, to "IFRS" are to International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB, to "SIC" are to the Standing Interpretations Committee and to "IFRIC" are to the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. References to "FVTOCI" are to fair value through other comprehensive income and to "FVTPL" are to fair value through profit and loss.
References to "U.S. FDA" are to the United States Food and Drug Administration, to "ANDS" are to Abbreviated New Drug Submissions, to "NDAs" are to New Drug Applications, and to "ANDAs" are to Abbreviated New Drug Applications.
References to "U.S." or "United States" are to the United States of America, its territories and its possessions. References to "India" are to the Republic of India. References to "EU" are to the European Union. References to "CIS" are to the Commonwealth of Independent States, which is comprised of certain countries of the former Soviet Union. All references to "we", "us", "our", "DRL", "Dr. Reddy's" or the "Company" shall mean Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and its subsidiaries. "Dr. Reddy's" is a registered trademark of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited in India. Other trademarks or trade names used in this Quarterly Report are trademarks registered in the name of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited or are pending before the respective trademark registries, unless otherwise specified. Market share data is based on information provided by IQVIA Holdings Inc. (formerly Quintiles IMS Holding Inc.) ("IQVIA"), a provider of market research to the pharmaceutical industry, unless otherwise stated.
Except as otherwise stated in this report, all convenience translations from Indian rupees to U.S. dollars are at the certified foreign exchange rate of U.S.$1.00 = Rs.74.39, as published by Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 30, 2021. No representation is made that the Indian rupee amounts have been, could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars at such a rate or any other rate. Any discrepancies in any table between totals and sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
Our main corporate website address is https://www.drreddys.com. Information contained in our website, www.drreddys.com, is not part of this Quarterly Report and no portion of such information is incorporated herein.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary
In addition to historical information, this quarterly report contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, risks relating to:
in our generics medicines business: consolidation of our customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of significant products; price erosion relating to our generic products, both from competing products and increased regulation; delays in launches of new generic products; efforts of pharmaceutical companies to limit the use of generics including through legislation and regulations; the difficulty and expense of obtaining licenses to proprietary technologies; returns, allowances and chargebacks; and investigations of the calculation of wholesale prices;
2
in our specialty medicines business: competition for our specialty products; our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; competition from companies with greater resources and capabilities; and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights;
our business and operations in general, including: our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; manufacturing or quality control problems, which may damage our reputation for quality production and require costly remediation; interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of our or third party information technology systems or breaches of our data security or other cyber-attacks; the failure to recruit or retain key personnel; challenges associated with conducting business globally, including adverse effects of political or economic instability, major hostilities or terrorism; significant sales to a limited number of customers in our U.S. market; our ability to successfully bid for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions;
compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: costs and delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage; governmental investigations into selling and marketing practices; potential liability for patent infringement; product liability claims; increased government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements; failure to comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; and environmental risks;
other financial and economic risks, including: our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; potential impairments of our intangible assets; potential significant increases in tax liabilities; and the effect on our overall effective tax rate of the termination or expiration of governmental programs or tax benefits, or of a change in our business;
our business and operations in general, including uncertainty regarding the magnitude, duration, and geographic reach of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial condition, operations, cash flows, and liquidity and on the economy in general; manufacturing or quality control protocols; interruptions in our supply chain, including due to potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and business in geographic locations impacted by the pandemic and on the business operations of our customers and suppliers; our ability to successfully execute and maintain the activities and efforts related to the measures we have taken or may take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated costs therewith; challenges associated with conducting business globally, including adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject or delays in governmental processing time due to modified government operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects on product and patent approvals due to the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions of information technology systems; and our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace;
compliance matters including U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-bribery laws, which impose restrictions and may carry substantial penalties, which risks include without limitation the following: We work with third-party distributors and other agents for the marketing and distribution of our products and, although our policies prohibit these third parties from making improper payments or otherwise violating these anti-bribery laws, any lapses in complying with such anti-bribery laws by these third parties may adversely impact us. We may be subject to injunctions or limitations on future conduct, be required to modify our business practices and compliance programs and/or have a compliance monitor imposed on us, or suffer other criminal or civil penalties or adverse impacts, including lawsuits by private litigants or investigations and fines imposed by local authorities. Actions by our employees, or third-party intermediaries acting on our behalf, in violation of such laws, whether carried out in the United States or elsewhere, may expose us to liability for violations of such anti-bribery laws and accordingly may have a material adverse effect on our reputation and our business, financial positions, results of operations, and/or cash flows; and
those discussed in the sections entitled "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and "operating and financial review and prospects" and elsewhere in this quarterly report.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis and assumptions only as of the date hereof. In addition, readers should carefully review the other information in this quarterly report, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and in our periodic reports and other documents filed with and/or furnished to the SEC from time to time.
3
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
5
ITEM 2. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW, TREND INFORMATION
37
ITEM 3. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
46
ITEM 4. OTHER MATTERS
48
ITEM 5. EXHIBITS
48
SIGNATURES
49
EXHIBIT 99.1: REVIEW REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
1
4
