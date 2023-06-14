Dr Reddy Laboratories : announces filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F - Form 6-K

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited announces filing of

Annual Report on Form 20-F

Hyderabad, India, June 14, 2023 For Immediate Release

Hyderabad, India, June 14, 2023: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F, containing its annual consolidated financial statements prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), for the fiscal year ended 31 March, 2023 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2023.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on Dr. Reddy's website, www.drreddys.com, and can be accessed by selecting 'SEC filings' under 'Reports and Filings' section under 'Investors' tab. Alternatively, the report can also be downloaded by accessing the link - https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/default/files/2023-06/Dr%20Reddys%20Form%2020-F%20F.Y%202022-23.pdf

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) holders may also obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F at no cost, by sending a written request to the Company's registered office or by sending an e-mail to shares@drreddys.com.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait', we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com .

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2023. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.