    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-19
4291.45 INR   +1.90%
01:46pDR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets in the U.S. Market - Form 6-K
PU
12:42pDr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets in the U.S. Market
BU
04/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Dr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets in the U.S. Market - Form 6-K

04/20/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of
Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets in the U.S. Market

Hyderabad, India, April 20, 2022 For immediate release

Hyderabad, India and Princeton, NJ, USA. April 20, 2022 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") today announced the launch of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, the therapeutic generic equivalent to NOXAFIL® (posaconazole) Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The NOXAFIL® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $140.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in February 2022 according to IQVIA*.

Dr. Reddy's Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets are available in 100 mg strength in bottle count sizes of 60.

Please click here to see the full prescribing information along with the approved indication for Dr. Reddy's Posaconazole Tablets, 100 mg: https://www.drreddys.com//pi/posaconazole-dr-tabs-100mg-us_outsert-v_4-150088755.pdf

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT February 2022.

RDY-0422-404

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 2 780 M 2 780 M
Net income 2022 29 017 M 380 M 380 M
Net cash 2022 18 510 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 712 B 9 338 M 9 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 22 739
Free-Float 66,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 4 291,45 INR
Average target price 5 129,25 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-12.57%9 144
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.02%481 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.49%321 828
PFIZER, INC.-15.02%282 180
ABBVIE INC.15.47%276 159
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.53%268 006