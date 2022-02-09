Log in
Dr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of its authorized generic version of VASOSTRICT® (vasopressin injection, USP) Vials in the U.S. Market - Form 6-K

02/09/2022 | 10:39am EST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of its authorized
generic version of VASOSTRICT® (vasopressin injection, USP)
Vials in the U.S. Market

Hyderabad, India, February 9, 2022 For Immediate Release

Hyderabad, India and Princeton, NJ, USA. February 9, 2022 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") today announced the launch of its authorized generic version of Par Pharmaceutical's VASOSTRICT® (vasopressin injection, USP) Vials in the U.S. Market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

"We are pleased to provide this important authorized generic product to patients, especially in these difficult times of COVID-19," says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc.

The VASOSTRICT® brand market had U.S. sales of approximately $878.5 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy's Vasopressin Injection, USP, is supplied in a carton of 25 single-dose vials each containing vasopressin 1 mL at 20 units/mL.

Please click here for full prescribing information.

Vasostrict® is a trademark of Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT December 2021

RDY-1221-385

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 15:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
