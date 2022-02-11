Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr Reddy Laboratories : enters into exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Novartis India Limited for select India brands

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
Press Release

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories enters into exclusive sales and distribution agreement

with Novartis India Limited for select India brands

  • Dr. Reddy's to promote and distribute select Novartis products including the Voveran® range, the Calcium range and Methergine® in India
  • Arrangement to further enhance patient access to well-established brands in the important therapy areas of pain management, women's health and bone health
  • With India business as a key growth driver, arrangement will strengthen company's presence in key therapy areas

Hyderabad, India, February 11, 2022 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE:

RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, hereafter referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") today announced that it has entered into an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Novartis India Limited ("NIL") for the Voveran® range, the Calcium range and Methergine® in India.

Under the arrangement, Dr. Reddy's will have exclusive rights to promote and distribute the well-established Voveran® range, the Calcium range and Methergine® in India. The company will use its strengths in promotion and distribution to considerably expand its engagement with healthcare professionals with the aim of enabling access to patients in need.

M.V. Ramana, CEO - Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said: "We are delighted to enter into this arrangement with NIL to promote and distribute these well-establishedbrands that are trusted by patients and healthcare professionals. Our India business has been a strong growth driver and remains a key focus market for us. This arrangement will strengthen our portfolio in the pain management and women's health areas. It is our endeavour to build on the legacy created by NIL over the years and we intend to evaluate capabilities to maintain business continuity. This will help accelerate access and reach more patients in keeping with our purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait'."

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward- looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues,and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers', products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 213 B 2 832 M 2 832 M
Net income 2022 29 018 M 386 M 386 M
Net cash 2022 16 179 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 718 B 9 564 M 9 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 22 739
Free-Float 66,6%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 4 374,00 INR
Average target price 5 206,83 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-10.89%9 667
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.25%446 015
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.25%313 327
PFIZER, INC.-12.84%284 011
ABBVIE INC.5.40%252 294
NOVO NORDISK A/S-6.68%241 297