Dr Reddy Laboratories : enters into exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Novartis India Limited for select India brands - Form 6-K

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories enters into exclusive sales and distribution agreement

with Novartis India Limited for select India brands

· Dr. Reddy's to promote and distribute select Novartis products including the Voveran® range, the Calcium range and Methergine® in India

· Arrangement to further enhance patient access to well-established brands in the important therapy areas of pain management, women's health and bone health

· With India business as a key growth driver, arrangement will strengthen company's presence in key therapy areas

Hyderabad, India, February 11, 2022 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, hereafter referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") today announced that it has entered into an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Novartis India Limited ("NIL") for the Voveran® range, the Calcium range and Methergine® in India.

Under the arrangement, Dr. Reddy's will have exclusive rights to promote and distribute the well-established Voveran® range, the Calcium range and Methergine® in India. The company will use its strengths in promotion and distribution to considerably expand its engagement with healthcare professionals with the aim of enabling access to patients in need.

M.V. Ramana, CEO - Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said: "We are delighted to enter into this arrangement with NIL to promote and distribute these well-established brands that are trusted by patients and healthcare professionals. Our India business has been a strong growth driver and remains a key focus market for us. This arrangement will strengthen our portfolio in the pain management and women's health areas. It is our endeavour to build on the legacy created by NIL over the years and we intend to evaluate capabilities to maintain business continuity. This will help accelerate access and reach more patients in keeping with our purpose of 'Good Health Can't Wait'."

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com