Dr Reddy Laboratories : Announces Commercial Launch of 2DG(TM)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces Commercial Launch of 2DGTM

Hyderabad, India, June 28, 2021For Immediate Release

Hyderabad, India. June 28, 2021 - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE:

RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, hereafter referred to as "Dr. Reddy's") today announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose(2-DG).

Dr. Reddy's will supply to major Government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DGTM. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs. 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions. Enquiries for 2DGTM can be sent to 2DG@drreddys.com.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's. 2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care. Emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO said: "We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of COVID-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in fight against COVID-19 pandemic with its spin off technologies."

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy's said: "2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated

pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are

gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe.

Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

