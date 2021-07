Dr Reddy Laboratories : Subsidiaries Financials Part A

3

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The Directors have pleasure in submitting their report and the audited financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 March 2021.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The company is a Biotechnology company. The principal activities of the company are providing drugs and pharmaceutical discovery, research and development services. There has been no significant change in the nature of these activities during the year.

RESULTS

The results of the operation of the company for the year ended 31 March 2021 are as follows:-

RM Profit after taxation 103,351 Retained profit brought forward 635,629 Retained profit carried forward 738,980

DIVIDEND

Since the last financial year of the company, the Directors have not recommended or paid any dividend.

RESERVES AND PROVISIONS

There were no material transfers to or from reserves or provisions during the year.

DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

The directors of the Company in office at any time during the year and since the end of the year up to the date of this report are:

Palanivel a/l K.V. Sathasivam

Muralidhara Ramachandra

Brijesh Kumar Karnani

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

According to the register of directors' shareholding under section 59 of the Companies Act 2016, the interests of directors in office at the end of the year in the ordinary shares of the Company and its related corporations during the year are as follows: