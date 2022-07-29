Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
4090.35 INR   -3.96%
01:25pDr. Reddy's Laboratories enters into a licensing agreement with Slayback Pharma to obtain exclusive rights in the first-to-file ANDA for the private label version of Lumify® in the U.S.
BU
11:28aAsian ADRs Fall in Friday Trading
MT
09:03aDOCTOR REDDY'S : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr. Reddy's Enters Licensing Deal With Slayback Over Lumify Private Label Equivalent

07/29/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. has entered into a licensing agreement with Slayback Pharma LLC to acquire rights in Slayback's private label equivalent of Lumify eye drops.

Slayback Pharma is the first company to file an abbreviated new drug application for the private label equivalent of Lumify with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the companies said Friday. The request is currently under review and covers fill volumes of 2.5 ml and 7.5 ml of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.025%.

The agreement also gives Dr. Reddy's exclusive rights to the product outside the U.S.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1404ET

Financials
Sales 2023 230 B 2 904 M 2 904 M
Net income 2023 35 284 M 445 M 445 M
Net cash 2023 38 171 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 679 B 8 527 M 8 558 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
EV / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 4 090,35 INR
Average target price 4 970,34 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-16.67%8 879
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.83%458 390
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.76%297 773
PFIZER, INC.-12.02%284 585
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.47%279 273
ABBVIE INC.10.60%264 625