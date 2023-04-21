Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
4858.05 INR   -1.04%
07:17aDr. Reddy's Laboratories Launches Generic Injection in US
MT
07:16aDr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S.
BU
06:30aDr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S.

04/21/2023 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's"), today announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S. market, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin® (treprostinil) Injection, approved by U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy’s Treprostinil Injection is supplied as 20 mg/20 mL, 50 mg/20 mL, 100 mg/20 mL or 200 mg/20 mL vials.

Please click here to see the full prescribing information: https://www.drreddys.com/pi/150092607-Treprostinil-Injection-Leaflet.pdf

Remodulin® is a registered trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.

RDY-0323-539

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers’, products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
07:17aDr. Reddy's Laboratories Launches Generic Injection in US
MT
07:16aDr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S.
BU
06:30aDr Reddy Laboratories : announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S - Form 6..
PU
02:03aDr Reddy's Launches Treprostinil Injection in US Market
MT
04/20Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Modestly Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/20Dr Reddy Laboratories : Corporate Governance report for March, 2023
PU
04/19IT, Auto Stocks Lead Asian Equities Wednesday Trading
MT
04/18Asian Equities Move Marginally Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/14Telecoms, Online Retailers Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
04/13Biotech, Telecom Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 241 B 2 935 M 2 935 M
Net income 2023 42 848 M 522 M 522 M
Net cash 2023 35 318 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 807 B 9 828 M 9 828 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 4 858,05 INR
Average target price 4 964,24 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED14.73%9 828
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.40%427 532
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.23%370 108
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.27%338 040
MERCK & CO., INC.2.90%289 728
ABBVIE INC.0.08%285 332
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer