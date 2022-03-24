Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-23
4327.45 INR   +4.90%
10:35aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06:47aIndian Indices End Marginally Lower; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Jump 5%
MT
03/23Asian ADRs Edge Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

03/24/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sponsored ADR (RDY) is currently at $55.88, up $2.66 or 4.99%


--Would be highest close since Feb. 22, 2022, when it closed at $56.04

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 18, 2020, when it rose 8.81%

--Currently up nine of the past 10 days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 6.53% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 31, 2021, when it rose 6.68%

--Up 4.6% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2021, when it rose 4.76%

--Down 14.58% year-to-date

--Down 25.79% from its all-time closing high of $75.29 on July 2, 2021

--Down 7.20% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2021), when it closed at $60.21

--Down 25.79% from its 52-week closing high of $75.29 on July 2, 2021

--Up 15.76% from its 52-week closing low of $48.27 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $56.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2022, when it hit $56.75

--Up 6.16% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 18, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.44%


All data as of 12:16:41 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1234ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 84.8 End-of-day quote.-33.38%
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 4.90% 4327.45 End-of-day quote.-11.84%
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
10:35aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06:47aIndian Indices End Marginally Lower; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Jump 5%
MT
03/23Asian ADRs Edge Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/23Indian Indices End in the Red Zone; Hindalco Industries Climbs 3%
MT
03/18Fortress Biotech - Journey Medical Corporation Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 3..
AQ
03/18Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Friday Trading
MT
03/17SUB : Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of ESOP - Form 6-K
PU
03/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/17DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligati..
PU
03/17DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Appointment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 2 778 M 2 778 M
Net income 2022 29 073 M 380 M 380 M
Net cash 2022 17 346 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 718 B 9 391 M 9 391 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 22 739
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 4 327,45 INR
Average target price 5 168,39 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-11.84%8 952
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.91%458 447
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.57%317 420
PFIZER, INC.-11.62%293 482
ABBVIE INC.17.00%279 815
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.89%256 438