Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sponsored ADR (RDY) is currently at $55.88, up $2.66 or 4.99%

--Would be highest close since Feb. 22, 2022, when it closed at $56.04

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 18, 2020, when it rose 8.81%

--Currently up nine of the past 10 days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 6.53% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 31, 2021, when it rose 6.68%

--Up 4.6% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2021, when it rose 4.76%

--Down 14.58% year-to-date

--Down 25.79% from its all-time closing high of $75.29 on July 2, 2021

--Down 7.20% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2021), when it closed at $60.21

--Down 25.79% from its 52-week closing high of $75.29 on July 2, 2021

--Up 15.76% from its 52-week closing low of $48.27 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $56.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2022, when it hit $56.75

--Up 6.16% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 18, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.44%

All data as of 12:16:41 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

